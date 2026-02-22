After US SC setback, Trump may use older trade laws to revive tariff powers

4. Section 201 — Safeguard tariffs
Section 201 of the Trade Act of 1974 authorises safeguard tariffs or quotas when a surge in imports causes, or threatens to cause, serious injury to a domestic industry. The US International Trade Commission determines injury; the president chooses the remedy. Safeguards are temporary, usually lasting 3–4 years. Trump used Section 201 in 2018 to impose tariffs on solar cells and washing machines. Unlike Section 232 or 301, safeguards do not require allegations of unfair trade — just increased import volumes.
India is a major supplier in several surge-susceptible sectors — solar modules, steel products, tyres, chemicals, textiles and auto parts. A Section 201 case in any of these categories would immediately curtail India’s exports, even when there is no allegation of wrongdoing.