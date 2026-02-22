After US SC setback, Trump may use older trade laws to revive tariff powers

The US Supreme Court’s ruling striking down the use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) for imposing country-specific “reciprocal” tariffs has forced President Donald Trump and his trade team to look for alternative legal routes to revive tariff action. While no statute gives the president the same sweeping power that IEEPA provided, Trump still has a broad arsenal of trade tools — some fast, some targeted, some politically explosive — that can keep trading partners on edge. Here is a breakdown of the tariff weapons still available to him and what each one means for India.