Home / World News / Mexican President Sheinbaum harassed during public event, files complaint

Mexican President Sheinbaum harassed during public event, files complaint

The incident took place on Tuesday in the Historic Centre of Mexico City, where Sheinbaum was interacting with the public during a brief walk from the National Palace to the Ministry of Education

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum
Sheinbaum also criticised local newspaper Reforma for using the images of the man groping her, saying it is
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 7:30 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mexico's first woman President, Claudia Sheinbaum, on Wednesday (local time) said that she has filed a complaint against a man who harassed her near Mexico’s National Palace on Tuesday.
 
“This is something that should not happen in our country. And I say this not as president, but as a woman and on behalf of all Mexican women. It should not happen. No one can violate our personal space, no one. No man has the right to violate that space; the only way is with the woman's consent," Sheinbaum said in a statement.
 
The incident took place on Tuesday in the Historic Centre of Mexico City, where Sheinbaum was interacting with the public during a brief walk from the National Palace to the Ministry of Education.
 
In the video, a middle-aged man is seen putting his arm around Sheinbaum, touching her chest, and trying to kiss her. She quickly pushes him away before a member of her staff intervenes. The footage, which went viral online, has sparked concerns over the president’s security and drawn attention to the everyday harassment faced by women across Mexico.
 
The man, identified as Uriel Rivera, was arrested on Tuesday, according to local media reports cited by Reuters. 
 

Sheinbaum slams newspaper for 'revictimisation'

Sheinbaum also criticised local newspaper Reforma for using the images of the man groping her, saying it is "revictimisation".
 
“Beyond political issues, publishing that photograph crosses all boundaries. It is a matter of human decency that is beyond all ethics and morality. And I would at least expect an apology from the newspaper to me personally, because it’s not just about me. It is about what women experience in our country," she said.
 
Mexico has long been struggling with widespread gender-based violence. According to government data, cited by Reuters, Mexico recorded 821 femicides in 2024, while 501 cases were reported between January and September this year. Activists, however, believe the true numbers are likely much higher. Femicides refer to the killing of women because of their gender.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US singer wants divorce from Malaysia's ex-king after 'secret marriage'

Russian drone threats prompt Poland, Romania to deploy defensive systems

UN climate summit kicks off in Brazil's with hopes for action, US absent

Russia may resume nuclear tests after Trump's call to restart US testing

12 dead after engine fell off UPS plane that crashed, exploded in Kentucky

Topics :violence on womenSexual harassmentMexicoMexico CityBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story