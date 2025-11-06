Mexican President Sheinbaum harassed during public event, files complaint

Mexico's first woman President, Claudia Sheinbaum , on Wednesday (local time) said that she has filed a complaint against a man who harassed her near Mexico’s National Palace on Tuesday.

“This is something that should not happen in our country. And I say this not as president, but as a woman and on behalf of all Mexican women. It should not happen. No one can violate our personal space, no one. No man has the right to violate that space; the only way is with the woman's consent," Sheinbaum said in a statement.

The incident took place on Tuesday in the Historic Centre of Mexico City, where Sheinbaum was interacting with the public during a brief walk from the National Palace to the Ministry of Education.

In the video, a middle-aged man is seen putting his arm around Sheinbaum, touching her chest, and trying to kiss her. She quickly pushes him away before a member of her staff intervenes. The footage, which went viral online, has sparked concerns over the president’s security and drawn attention to the everyday harassment faced by women across Mexico. ALSO READ: 40% women feel 'unsafe', only 1 in 3 report harassment: NARI 2025 Report The man, identified as Uriel Rivera, was arrested on Tuesday, according to local media reports cited by Reuters. Sheinbaum slams newspaper for 'revictimisation' Sheinbaum also criticised local newspaper Reforma for using the images of the man groping her, saying it is "revictimisation".