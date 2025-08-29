Friday, August 29, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 40% women feel 'unsafe', only 1 in 3 report harassment: NARI 2025 Report

40% women feel 'unsafe', only 1 in 3 report harassment: NARI 2025 Report

The NARI 2025 report by NCW shows Kohima, Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar as safest cities for women, while Delhi, Patna and Jaipur ranked least safe with national score at 65%

Sexual harassment, harassment

The survey found sharp declines in women’s sense of safety at night, especially in public transport and recreational spaces | Photo: Shutterstock

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Streetlights may brighten the roads at night, but for many women, the path home is still clouded with fear. The latest National Annual Report and Index on Women’s Safety (NARI) 2025, released on Thursday, confirms this.
 
Kohima, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Aizawl, Gangtok, Itanagar and Mumbai emerged as the safest cities for women, while Patna, Jaipur, Faridabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Srinagar and Ranchi were ranked at the bottom.

How the index was framed

The report, released by National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, surveyed 12,770 women across 31 cities. With a national safety score pegged at 65 per cent, cities were rated as performing ‘much above’, ‘above’, ‘below’, or ‘much below’ this benchmark. 
 

Also Read

women safety women security crime against women

WB govt drafts rules on women's safety ahead of RG Kar case 1st anniversary

NCW, NCW logo

Women's panels in India: Who appoints them, and what do they do?

women safety women security crime against women

UP govt upgrades SHe-box portal to strengthen women's workplace safety

women safety women security crime against women

Parl panel proposes inter-ministerial task force for women's tourism safety

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 260 pts from day's low; Nifty at 24,530; Pvt banks, FMCG rally

Safer cities were linked with better policing, civic participation, gender equity and infrastructure, while weaker scores were tied to poor urban planning, patriarchal norms and limited institutional responsiveness.

Perceptions of safety

The survey found sharp declines in women’s sense of safety at night, especially in public transport and recreational spaces. While six in ten women said they felt ‘safe’ in their city, 40 per cent rated themselves as ‘not so safe’ or ‘unsafe’.
 
Daylight provided reassurance: 86 per cent of women reported feeling safe in educational institutions during the day, but this confidence dropped drastically after dark. Similarly, 91 per cent said they felt safe at their workplaces, though half were uncertain about the presence or enforcement of POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) policies. 

Trust in authorities

Trust in institutional responses remained weak. Only one in four women expressed confidence in authorities handling complaints effectively. While 69 per cent found existing measures ‘somewhat adequate’, more than 30 per cent pointed to major gaps.
 
Harassment remains a reality with seven per cent of women facing harassment in public spaces last year, a figure that rose to 14 per cent among women under 24. Neighbourhoods (38 per cent) and public transport (29 per cent) were the most reported hotspots. Yet, two-thirds of incidents went unreported.
 
The report emphasised that official crime statistics alone fail to reflect the lived experience of women and urged integration of perception-based surveys with NCRB data.

‘Safety is not just law and order’

Unveiling the report, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar underlined that women’s safety cannot be reduced to law and order. It influences every sphere of life like education, health, employment, mobility and even digital presence.
 
While she praised initiatives like women helplines, CCTV networks and increasing numbers of women officers and bus drivers, she cautioned that structural fixes are not enough. “We often blame the system, but society must also ask what it has done,” she said.

Key highlights from NARI 2025

  • Safest cities: Kohima, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Aizawl, Gangtok, Itanagar, Mumbai
  • Least safe cities: Patna, Jaipur, Faridabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Srinagar, Ranchi
  • National safety score: 65 per cent
  • Women feeling safe overall: 6 in 10
  • Harassment in 2024: 7 per cent overall, 14 per cent among women under 24
  • Harassment hotspots: Neighbourhoods (38 per cent), public transport (29 per cent)
  • Trust in authorities: Only 25 per cent confident of effective action
  • Reporting rate: Only 1 in 3 women report harassment

More From This Section

Landslide, Chamoli Landslide

Cloudbursts in Rudraprayag, Chamoli districts, several families trapped

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

Kim Jong Un's China trip signals shifting dynamics in nuclear diplomacy

US India Trade

'Cost of backing Putin': Senator Graham warns India on Russian oil import

PM Modi

PM Modi likely to secure deal for E10 bullet trains during Japan visit

cloudburst, Himachal cloudburst

Monsoon toll hits 312 in Himachal;160 rain-related, 152 in road accidents

Topics : women safety in India women safety NCW National Commission women workplace women in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickWho is Sheikha MahraDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon