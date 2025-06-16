Meet Blaise Metreweli, first woman to lead UK's MI6 spy agency in 116 years

For the first time in its 116-year history, the UK’s Secret Intelligence Service, commonly known as MI6, will be led by a woman. Blaise Metreweli, a seasoned intelligence officer who joined the agency in 1999, will take charge later this year, succeeding current chief Sir Richard Moore, the BBC reported.

Currently serving as Director General “Q”, Metreweli heads MI6’s technology and innovation division—responsible for shielding agent identities and countering adversaries such as China’s expanding biometric surveillance network.

Reacting to her appointment, Metreweli said she was “proud and honoured” to take on the role.

“MI6 plays a vital role – with MI5 and GCHQ – in keeping the British people safe and promoting UK interests overseas,” she said.

“I look forward to continuing that work alongside the brave officers and agents of MI6 and our many international partners,” she added. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called the appointment “historic”, particularly at a time “when the work of our intelligence services has never been more vital”. A look at Blaise Metreweli’s background Metreweli, 47, studied anthropology at the University of Cambridge before joining British intelligence. She has held senior roles in MI5—MI6’s domestic counterpart—and worked extensively across the Middle East and Europe. In 2024, she was awarded the Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) for her contributions to British foreign policy.

In a 2021 interview with The Telegraph—where she was referred to as “Director K”—Metreweli shared rare insights into her perspective on modern threats. “The threats we are looking at primarily exist around protecting the government, protecting secrets, protecting our people – so counter-assassination – protecting our economy, sensitive technology and critical knowledge,” she said. On Russia, she said: “Russian state activity – not Russia itself – remains a threat.” On China: “It is changing the way the world is, and that presents amazing opportunities and threats for the UK.” The significance of becoming ‘C’ As MI6 chief, Metreweli will assume the codename “C”—a tradition dating back to the agency’s first head, Captain Mansfield Cumming, who signed documents in green ink. That custom continues to this day: only “C” writes in green.

The role of “C” includes reporting directly to the Foreign Secretary and participating in the powerful Joint Intelligence Committee alongside the heads of MI5 and GCHQ. While “C” does not authorise “licence to kill” missions directly, the Foreign Secretary can approve such operations under Section 7 of the Intelligence Services Act 1994. A challenging time for British intelligence Metreweli takes over at a critical time. The UK’s foreign intelligence service faces evolving threats from states like Russia, China, Iran and North Korea. These nations are increasingly coordinating to undermine Western alliances. Technological advances are also transforming spycraft. While MI6 has traditionally focused on human intelligence, the service is now adapting to a world shaped by satellites, cyber capabilities and digital surveillance.

Last year, in a joint op-ed with CIA Director William Burns in the Financial Times, Sir Richard Moore warned that global security was under threat “in a way we haven’t seen since the Cold War”. They called China’s geopolitical rise the defining challenge of the 21st century and vowed to counter Russia’s “reckless campaign of sabotage across Europe”. Support from leaders and security heads Sir Richard Moore, who steps down after five years as MI6 chief, welcomed Metreweli’s appointment: “Blaise is a highly accomplished intelligence officer and leader, and one of our foremost thinkers on technology. I am excited to welcome her as the first female head of MI6.”