Renault CEO Luca de Meo quits, likely to become head of Gucci-owner Kering

Renault CEO Luca de Meo is leaving the French carmaker to pursue a role outside the auto industry, the company said on Sunday, and newspaper Le Figaro reported he would become the new chief executive of Gucci-owner Kering.

De Meo turned around the troubled French automaker in his five years at the helm, overhauling its two-decade-long strategic alliance with Nissan and doubling down on hybrid motors while shifting towards electric vehicles.

The Italian will replace Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault, whose family controls the heavily indebted luxury conglomerate and who has been leading it for 20 years, Le Figaro reported.

Kering declined to comment on Le Figaro's report.

"Luca de Meo has expressed his decision to step down in order to take on new challenges outside the automotive sector," Renault said in a statement. De Meo will leave Renault in mid-July, Renault added. The French state holds a 15 per cent stake in the company. If confirmed, de Meo's move to Kering, which has lately failed to convince stock market investors of its plans to turn around its Gucci label, would mark a dramatic change at the group. Pinault would remain Kering's chairman.

Speculation about the leadership of the group, which also owns the Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga labels, accelerated last week after French media reported Pinault was poised to give up the CEO role. A person familiar with the thinking of Pinault told Reuters on Friday he was actively working on his succession, which includes splitting up the two roles to hire a new CEO. Kering shares have lost more than 60 per cent of their value in the last two years, marked by a string of profit warnings and designer changes at Gucci, a former cash cow for the company and still its most important brand by sales and profits.

Turnaround Architect De Meo's unexpected departure marks the second top-level exit from a European carmaker in six months, after Carlos Tavares resigned from Stellantis, at a time the sector in Europe is reeling from US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs and fierce competition from Chinese rivals. De Meo joined Renault from Volkswagen in 2020, a year when the French carmaker reported record losses after a pandemic-induced hit to sales. In the years since, De Meo launched wide-ranging cost cuts that sharply reduced headcount and production capacity worldwide and turned the firm into a smaller but nimbler company. He also oversaw a vast reshaping of Renault's decades-old, but often difficult, relationship with Japan's Nissan.

A Nissan spokesperson had no immediate comment about De Meo's departure. Separately the Nikkei newspaper cited Nissan boss Ivan Espinosa as saying it was considering selling some of its Renault stake. Renault's focus on European markets has largely shielded it from the upheaval tied to US trade policies that German carmakers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz are facing. Renault was one of only a few automakers not to issue a profit warning last fall. Its shares are up about 90 per cent over the past five years, the best performing carmaker in Europe. Rival Stellantis is up 15 per cent and VW is down 38 per cent.