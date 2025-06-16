'I never get credit,' says Trump amid claims of Israel-Iran peace efforts

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he has never received credit for mediating peace between warring nations, even as he spoke of securing a peace deal between Israel and Iran. “I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that’s OK, the PEOPLE understand,” Trump said in a post on social media platform, Truth Social.

To justify his role in past de-escalations, Trump cited his intervention between India and Pakistan , where he claimed to have used trade diplomacy to bring about calm: “...just like I got India and Pakistan to make [a deal], in that case by using trade with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and stop.”

Tying that to the current Middle East crisis , he said, “There is peace, at least for now, because of my intervention, and it will stay that way! Likewise, we will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place.” As the conflict between Israel and Iran intensifies, Trump’s claim underscores his diplomatic efforts that went unacknowledged. “MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!” he said. Trump also cited examples of conflict-ridden countries in his first term and said, “Serbia and Kosovo were going at it hot and heavy, as they have for many decades, and this long time conflict was ready to break out into WAR. I stopped it (Biden has hurt the longer term prospects with some very stupid decisions, but I will fix it, again!). Another case is Egypt and Ethiopia, and their fight over a massive dam that is having an effect on the magnificent Nile River.”