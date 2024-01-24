Home / World News / Microsoft hits $3 trillion market value, cementing strength of AI rally

Microsoft hits $3 trillion market value, cementing strength of AI rally

The stock rose as much as 1.3% to $403.95, resulting in a market capitalization of $3 trillion. The threshold cements Microsoft's status as one of the largest public stocks

Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 9:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

By Ryan Vlastelica

Microsoft Corp. achieved a historic $3 trillion market valuation on Wednesday, in the latest example of how optimism over artificial intelligence has fueled a seemingly unstoppable advance in the software giant.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The stock rose as much as 1.3% to $403.95, resulting in a market capitalization of $3 trillion. The threshold cements Microsoft’s status as one of the largest public stocks. It briefly surpassed Apple Inc. in value — which last year became the first company to hit $3 trillion — but subsequently dropped back below the iPhone maker, with the two trading places ever since.




The Redmond, Washington-based company is one of the so-called Magnificent 7 that fueled the market’s advance over 2023, gaining about 57%. The advance continued into this year, with a 7.4% rise that exceeds the 4.6% gain of the Nasdaq 100 Index. Microsoft accounts for 7.3% of the S&P 500 Index.

Much of the gain reflects investor enthusiasm over AI and its potential to accelerate growth in both earnings and revenue. Microsoft, through its partnership with OpenAI Inc., is seen as one of the biggest beneficiaries of AI. It has released AI-supported services to customers. 

Demand for AI services, along with cloud computing to support it, is projected to support Microsoft’s long-term growth trends. Revenue is expected to rise nearly 15% in its 2024 fiscal year, faster than the overall tech sector, according to data from Bloomberg Intelligence.

This kind of growth has resulted in Microsoft being one of the most popular stocks on Wall Street. More than 90% of the analysts tracked by Bloomberg recommend buying shares, and the average analyst price target points to upside of about 7% from current levels.

Also Read

Microsoft launches GPT4 and DALL-E powered Copilot app for Android: Details

After Android, Microsoft rolls Copilot app for Apple devices: Details here

Microsoft rolls out major Copilot update on Edge for Android, iOS: Details

Microsoft Copilot Pro: What is on offer in a new subscription-based AI plan

Windows 11: Microsoft rolls out September update packed with AI features

England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir receives Indian visa, For Test series

Ford to recall 1.9 mn Explorer SUVs to secure trim pieces that can fly off

'UK wants India to treat it's citizens fairly after cricketer visa episode'

eBay cutting 1,000 jobs, it's latest tech company to reduce workforce

China cuts bank reserve needs, boost property lending to support economy

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock MarketArtificial intelligenceMicrosoftMarketsIT Industry

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 9:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story