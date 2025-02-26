Microsoft removes employees from meeting for protesting AI deal with Israel

In a move to silent protesting voices within the company, tech giant Microsoft removed five employees from a live meeting after they protested against the company’s contract with the Israeli military, according to a report by The Associated Press.

According to the report, during the meeting with Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella, those employees were protesting for providing artificial intelligence and cloud computing services to the Israeli military, which it used to target civilians in war-torn Gaza.

The incident of protest came into light after an investigation done by the news agency Associated Press. The report revealed that the sophisticated AI models from Microsoft and Open AI had been used in Israel’s military actions in Gaza. These AI models helped the Israeli military to select the bombing targets during the war with Gaza and Lebanon.

Also Read: Microsoft evaluates ads-supported free version of Office apps on Windows Notably, the attacks from the Israeli military, using AI models also included an errant air strike on a vehicle in 2023 where four civilians from Lebanon including three young girls and their grandmother was killed.

What happened in the meeting with the CEO?

At the meeting Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was talking about new products at a company meeting in Redmond, Washington. During his speech, a group of employees standing nearby revealed T-shirts that, when lined up, spelled out the message: ‘Does Our Code Kill Kids, Satya?’

The event was live-streamed across the company. Photos and videos show that Nadella continued speaking without acknowledging the protest. Two men quickly approached the employees, tapped them on the shoulders, and led them out of the room.

Also Read

In a press statement, Microsoft affirmed its commitment to allowing employees to voice their views but emphasised the need to do so without disrupting operations. In cases of disruption, participants are asked to move elsewhere. Microsoft also reiterated its commitment to upholding high business standards.

In October, Microsoft fired two employees for organising an unsanctioned lunchtime vigil for Palestinian refugees at its headquarters. At the time, the company said it acted according to internal policies but did not provide details.

Protesting voices in Microsoft

For months, a group of employees has been raising concerns about Microsoft providing cloud computing services to the Israeli military through its Azure platform. Some employees support these contracts, while others argue they contradict Microsoft’s stated principles on human rights. Some employees who support Israel have also said they feel unsafe because of the pro-Palestinian activism at the company.

The Associated Press’s investigation, based on internal company data, found that the Israeli military’s use of AI models through Azure increased nearly 200 times after the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas. Some employees questioned whether Microsoft was violating its commitment to prevent its AI from being used to harm people.

Abdo Mohamed, a researcher and data scientist fired after the October vigil, criticised Microsoft, saying it prioritises profits over human rights. Mohamed, who is part of the employee group ‘No Azure for Apartheid’, called on Microsoft executives, including Nadella, to end contracts with the Israeli military.

[With inputs from The Associated Press]