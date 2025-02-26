What is the Five Eyes group, and why does Trump's aide want Canada out?

A top advisor to US President Donald Trump , Peter Navarro, is advocating for Canada’s removal from the Five Eyes intelligence alliance. This move comes as Trump ramps up pressure on Canada, a country he reportedly envisions as America’s “51st state,” according to a report by The Financial Times.

What is Five Eyes alliance?

The Five Eyes alliance also drew attention during the diplomatic standoff between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023. Canada accused India of "possible" involvement in Nijjar’s assassination, a claim that escalated tensions between the two nations. At the time, US Ambassador to Canada, David Cohen, confirmed that intelligence shared among Five Eyes partners played a role in Canada’s accusations against India. The Five Eyes is a decades-old intelligence-sharing alliance comprising the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. Established in 1941, the alliance is one of the most tightly-knit multinational intelligence-sharing arrangements in history. Member nations collaborate closely, exchanging a broad range of classified information to boost security and global intelligence efforts.The Five Eyes alliance also drew attention during the diplomatic standoff between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023. Canada accused India of "possible" involvement in Nijjar’s assassination, a claim that escalated tensions between the two nations. At the time, US Ambassador to Canada, David Cohen, confirmed that intelligence shared among Five Eyes partners played a role in Canada’s accusations against India.

Trump’s annexation ambitions and tariff pressure

Trump’s push against Canada coincides with his administration’s plan to impose 25 per cent tariffs on the country, alongside Mexico. On Monday, he confirmed that these tariffs would proceed as scheduled, with the deadline set for March 4.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is preparing to step down from office on March 9, was caught on a hot mic acknowledging that Trump’s goal of absorbing Canada was a “real thing.”

Navarro’s proposal: Exclude Canada from Five Eyes

Navarro, a key figure in Trump’s inner circle, has reportedly been pressing for Canada’s expulsion from Five Eyes, arguing that increased pressure on Ottawa could serve US interests. The proposal is currently under discussion among Trump’s team, though it remains unclear if the president fully supports the move.

The idea of removing Canada from the alliance has sparked concern among intelligence officials, with many warning of severe consequences.

Dennis Wilder, a former CIA official and one of the chief editors of the US president’s daily intelligence briefing, described Five Eyes as “by far the most successful intelligence-sharing arrangement in world history.”

Why Canada’s removal could backfire

The intelligence partnership within the Five Eyes network is highly intricate. One of its most critical components is Pine Gap, a CIA-led satellite station in central Australia, essential for collecting intelligence on China.

Although Canada and New Zealand contribute relatively less intelligence to the group, removing any member could trigger significant backlash from allied nations.

An intelligence official cited by The Financial Times warned that expelling Canada would be dangerous: “Sitting where I’m sitting and looking at the array of threats that are coming at us, we need all the partners we can get.”

‘Canada is America’s best ally’

Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist and a key figure in his 2016 election victory, also weighed in on the controversy. Bannon emphasised that Canada remains one of America’s strongest allies, warning that any attempt to oust Canada from Five Eyes could be counterproductive.

“Canada punches way above their weight. If you look at military history, they have been the best ally we have had,” Bannon said.

He further noted that Canada’s strategic importance is growing, particularly as China seeks to expand its influence in the Arctic.