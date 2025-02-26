Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 04:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Microsoft evaluates ads-supported free version of Office apps on Windows

Microsoft evaluates ads-supported free version of Office apps on Windows

The free version of Microsoft Office apps will come with certain limitations and lack some features available in the paid versions

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Microsoft is reportedly working on an ad-supported version of its Office applications. According to a report by Beebom, this version will allow users to access Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and other Office apps for free while displaying advertisements. However, the free version will come with certain limitations and lack some features available in the paid versions.
 
A Microsoft representative confirmed to Engadget that the company is conducting "limited testing" for this version. Currently, free access to Microsoft Office applications is only available through the web.
 
Ad-Supported Microsoft Office: Details
 
According to the report, the ad-supported version of Office will provide access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and other apps without requiring a subscription. However, it will include an ad banner on the right side of the workspace displaying sponsored content. Additionally, a 15-second video advertisement will play every few hours. 
 

Beyond advertisements, the free version will have certain restrictions on features and tools. One key limitation is that documents must be saved to OneDrive instead of local storage, reducing offline accessibility.
 
The free version of Word will lack access to drawing and design tools, as well as the dictation feature. Similarly, Excel will not support conditional formatting, recommended charts, and certain advanced functions. PowerPoint will also have feature reductions, including the removal of draw, animation, and record tools, among others.
 
Microsoft is expected to share a full list of missing features when the ad-supported version is rolled out more broadly. However, the company has not yet provided any official details regarding the timeline for its release.
 

Topics : Microsoft Microsoft applications Windows 11

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

