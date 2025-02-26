Trump shares Gaza plans through AI video: Gold statues, cocktails, luxury

US President Donald Trump has released what may be the most bizarre political video of all time -- an AI-generated depiction of Gaza as a dazzling, futuristic paradise. Imagine Dubai meets Miami, complete with a golden statue of Trump towering over the city.

Never one to shy away from controversy, Trump shared and pinned the video on his Truth Social profile, instantly igniting debate across social media and political circles.

The video comes on the heels of Trump’s controversial proposal for Gaza, in which he suggested depopulating the region and handing control to Israel.

Trump's AI vision of Gaza

The video begins with war-torn scenes of individuals resembling Hamas militants amid ruins. Suddenly, the visuals shift to pristine beaches where children play, before unveiling a futuristic Gaza skyline featuring ultra-modern hotels, bustling streets, and luxury resorts. The clip even shows Tesla CEO and Trump aide Elon Musk dining, bearded men in bikinis, and a Trump-branded hotel in the heart of the city.

A surreal highlight includes Trump dancing in a nightclub alongside a woman, while US President and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu relax by a pool.

A song plays in the background, featuring the lyrics: "Donald's coming to set you free. Bringing the light for all to see. No more tunnels. No more fear. Trump Gaza is finally here. Trump, Gaza shining bright, golden future, a brand new life. Taste and dance, the deal is done. Trump, Gaza number one."

Trump’s plan for Gaza

Earlier this month, Trump proposed that the US should take control of the Gaza Strip and move out its population to neighbouring Arab countries. The proposal received immediate and widespread backlash, particularly from Arab nations and global leaders. In response, Trump later clarified that his stance was merely a ‘recommendation’ rather than an ‘enforcement.’

Speaking to Fox News, Trump defended his vision: "I'll tell you the way to do it is my plan. I think that's the plan that really works."

He further elaborated that under US oversight, the Gaza Strip could be transformed into a thriving economic hub, free of Hamas.

"That place is not livable. And if you gave people the choice between that and living in a nice community, I think I know where they'd go," he said.

Trump also slammed Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from Gaza, calling it “one of the worst real estate deals ever made.”

Netanyahu’s support vs Arab nations' opposition

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed strong support for Trump’s vision, calling it “revolutionary and creative.” Speaking at a joint press conference at the White House, Netanyahu hailed Trump as “the greatest friend Israel has ever had.” However, opposition to the plan has been swift and unequivocal. Palestinian authorities and Arab leaders have condemned the proposal, denouncing it as a blatant rejection of Palestinian sovereignty. The Palestinian Authority’s foreign ministry issued a firm statement, stating: “The rights of our people and our land are not for sale, exchange, or bargaining.”

Egypt's Foreign Minister said that he had reached an understanding with the Palestinian Authority’s Prime Minister on the importance of advancing "early recovery projects" in Gaza, ensuring that Palestinians remain in their homeland.

Meanwhile, Jordan's King Abdullah reaffirmed his stance against any attempts to "annex land or displace Palestinians," while Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan dismissed the idea of relocating Palestinians from Gaza as "absurd to even consider."