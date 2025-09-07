Home / World News / Microsoft reports Azure service disruption due to Red Sea fibre cuts

Microsoft reports Azure service disruption due to Red Sea fibre cuts

Azure users may experience increased disruptions when traffic from the Middle East originates in or terminates in Asia or Europe, the company said in a service health status update

Microsoft logo, Microsoft
Microsoft announced on Saturday that some Azure users might experience higher latency. (Photo: Reuters)
ANI Middle East
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 6:28 AM IST
Microsoft announced on Saturday that some Azure users might experience higher latency because of multiple undersea fibre cuts in the Red Sea.

Azure users may experience increased disruptions when traffic from the Middle East originates in or terminates in Asia or Europe, the company said in a service health status update.

Multiple subsea fibre optic cables in the Red Sea suffered simultaneous cuts on September 6, disrupting global internet and communications traffic. While connectivity remains available, rerouting has resulted in increased latency and congestion on key routes.

"Undersea fibre cuts can take time to repair, as such we will continuously monitor, rebalance, and optimise routing to reduce customer impact in the meantime. We'll continue to provide daily updates, or sooner if conditions change," Microsoft said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :MicrosoftInternet technologiesInternet

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 6:28 AM IST

