Home / World News / Who is Shabana Mahmood, the first Muslim woman to become UK Home Secretary?

Who is Shabana Mahmood, the first Muslim woman to become UK Home Secretary?

Shabana Mahmood has been appointed UK Home Secretary after Angela Rayner's resignation, becoming the first Muslim woman to hold the role and lead on immigration and policing

Shabana Mahmood
Shabana Mahmood (Photo/X)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 5:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
British politics saw a dramatic turn on Friday when Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner resigned after admitting to underpaying property tax on her new home. Her departure marked the eighth and most senior ministerial exit from Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s cabinet so far.
 
The resignation dealt a blow to Starmer, who had publicly defended Rayner when allegations first surfaced. Following her exit, Starmer announced a Cabinet reshuffle. Yvette Cooper stepped down as Home Secretary, paving the way for Shabana Mahmood to take charge of one of the most powerful offices in the UK government.   
 

First Muslim woman to lead the Home Office

Mahmood’s appointment is historic — she is the first Muslim woman to head the Home Office. She will oversee immigration, policing and national security, signalling Labour’s determination to strengthen its focus on migration and law-and-order issues.
 

  Early life and education

Born in Birmingham in 1980 to Pakistani parents, Mahmood spent part of her childhood in Saudi Arabia before returning to the UK. She studied law at Lincoln College, Oxford, and worked as a barrister specialising in professional indemnity cases.
 

Political career

Elected as MP for Birmingham Ladywood in 2010, Mahmood became one of the UK’s first female Muslim MPs. She held several important shadow roles, including Shadow Financial Secretary to the Treasury and Shadow Minister for Prisons.
 
She stepped away during Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership but returned under Keir Starmer. By 2023, she was Shadow Justice Secretary and, following Labour’s 2024 election victory, became Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor.
 
As Justice Secretary, she introduced early prisoner release schemes to ease overcrowding and championed stricter deportation laws. “If you abuse our hospitality and break our laws, we will send you packing,” she said when unveiling tougher deportation measures. 
Her elevation has been welcomed by Blue Labour founder Lord Glasman, who described it as “fantastic” and said, “She’s now clearly the leader of our part of the party.”
 

David Lammy becomes Deputy PM

As part of the reshuffle, Foreign Secretary David Lammy was promoted to Deputy Prime Minister. Lammy, 53, will also take on the role of Justice Secretary, combining the two positions alongside his new responsibilities.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hot mic catches Zuckerberg admitting his $600 bn vow to Trump was a guess

Trump to skip G20 summit in South Africa, V-P Vance to attend in his stead

Trump was FBI informant against Epstein: US House Speaker Mike Johnson

Trump admits failure to end Russia-Ukraine war, calls it 'most difficult'

In post-Jan 6 era, 600 US officers train for riots amid record high threats

Topics :UK govtUKBS Web ReportsCabinet reshuffle

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story