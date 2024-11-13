Mike Waltz expert on threats posed by China, Russia, and Iran: Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday said his NSA pick Mike Waltz brings with him expertise on the threats posed by China, Russia, Iran, and global terrorism.

"I am honoured to announce that Congressman Mike Waltz (R-FL) is hereby appointed to serve in my Cabinet as my National Security Advisor," Trump said declaring the appointment.

"Mike retired as a Colonel, and is a nationally recognised leader in national security, a bestselling author, and an expert on the threats posed by China, Russia, Iran, and global terrorism," he said.

"Mike has been a strong champion of my America First Foreign Policy agenda, and will be a tremendous champion of our pursuit of Peace through Strength!" he said.

Waltz serves as a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. He represents Florida's Sixth Congressional District.

"Mike is the first Green Beret to have been elected to Congress, and previously served in the White House and Pentagon. Mike served in the Army Special Forces for 27 years where he was deployed multiple times in combat for which he was awarded four Bronze Stars, including two with Valor," Trump said.

As an Army Lieutenant, Waltz graduated Ranger School, and was selected for the elite Green Berets, serving worldwide as a Special Forces officer with multiple combat tours in Afghanistan, the Middle East, and Africa.

In a detailed statement, Waltz said he is deeply honoured with Trump placing his trust in him to serve as his National Security Advisor. There is no higher calling than defending the nation's values, freedoms, and the safety of every American, he said.

"Together with President Trump and his team, we will confront the evolving challenges of today's world and hold firm against those who would harm our way of life. Our nation deserves nothing less than bold, unwavering leadership, and that's what he will deliver," he said.

"America will keep its allies close, we will not be afraid to confront our adversaries, and we will invest in the technologies that keep our country strong. America's greatest strength is its booming economy and our energy dominance, and those tools will keep us out of wars and allow us to once again lead from a position of strength," Waltz said.

"I fully believe that America's best days are still ahead, and that with President Trump's America First Agenda, we will secure our freedoms and forge a future where our nation remains the land of the free, and the land looked to for leadership and courage by the world," he added.