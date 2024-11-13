Iran obsesses over destroying Israel instead of building itself: Netanyahu

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Iran's leadership prioritizes destroying Israel over building a better Iran, describing this as "a shame."

In a video message on X, Netanyahu criticised Iran's recent ballistic missile attack on Israel, which cost Iran approximately $2.3 billion, caused minimal damage to Israel, and ultimately harmed Iran's own interests. "They (Iran) obsess about destroying Israel, rather than building Iran. What a shame. Another attack on Israel would simply cripple Iran's economy. It would rob you of many more billions of dollars," Netanyahu said.

He emphasized that neither Israelis nor Iranians want a war. "I know that you don't want this war. I don't want this war either. The people of Israel don't want this war. There is one force putting your family in grave danger. The tyrants of Tehran. That's it. But there's also good news. Every day, that regime gets weaker. Every day, Israel gets stronger. The world is seen but a fraction of our power. Yet there is one thing Khamenei's regime fears more than Israel. You know what it is? It's you, the people of Iran. That's why they spend so much time and money trying to crush your hopes and curb your dreams. Well, I say to you this, don't let your dreams die. I hear your whispers, women, life, freedom. Don't lose hope. And know that Israel and others in the free world stand with you," he continued.

In his address, Netanyahu also criticized the Khamenei regime's priorities, urging Iranians to imagine a free future. "I have no doubt that one day, in a free Iran, Israelis and Iranians will build together a future of prosperity and peace. That is the future Israel deserves. That is the future Iran deserves. Together, let us turn this beautiful dream into a reality," he said.

"A few weeks ago, I spoke directly to the people of Iran. Millions of people around the world, millions in Iran itself, saw that video. After they saw it, many Iranians reached out to Israel...the Khamenei regime launched hundreds of ballistic missiles at my country Israel. I wonder, did he tell you how much that attack cost? Well, I'm not guessing. It's USD 2.3 billion. That's how much of your precious money they wasted on feudal attacks. USD 2.3 billion," he added.

Netanyahu said that the attack "did marginal damage to Israel."

"But what damage did [it] do to you?" he asked. "That sum could have added billions to your transportation budget. It could have added billions to your education budget."

"But instead, Khamenei exposed the regime's brutality and turned the world against your country. He robbed you of money that should have been yours," the prime minister said.

Netanyahu argued that Iranians' lives would be transformed if the regime spent money on education, infrastructure and health care instead of on wars with Israel.

"I want you to imagine -- just imagine -- how your life could be different if Iran was free. You could speak your mind without fear. You could make a joke without wondering if you'd be carted off to Evin prison. "But instead, Khamenei exposed the regime's brutality and turned the world against your country. He robbed you of money that should have been yours," he said.

"Imagine how your children's lives would look if billions of dollars were invested in them instead of being wasted on wars that can't be won. They would receive a world-class education. You would receive beautiful roads. Advanced hospitals. Clean water. You know, Israel has the world's most advanced desalination system and we'd be happy to help rebuild Iran's collapsing water infrastructure. These and so many other things are the things that you could have," he said.

Netanyahu last addressed the Iranian people just two days before Tehran launched some 200 ballistic missiles at Israel on October 1, sending most of the population rushing to bomb shelters and safe rooms.

The assault -- Iran's second direct attack on Israel, after a drone and missile strike in April -- caused relatively minor damage to military bases and some residential areas in Israel and killed a Palestinian man in the West Bank, The Times of Israel reported.

Iran said its October 1 attack came in retaliation for the killing of Tehran-backed terror leaders and an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander.

According to The Times of Israel, Iran has threatened to strike Israel again after Israel retaliated last month with an airstrike on Iranian air defence batteries and military sites protecting crucial energy facilities.