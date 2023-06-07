Home / World News / Minibus crash kills 25 people, nine children in northern Afghanistan

Minibus crash kills 25 people, nine children in northern Afghanistan

Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan, mainly due to poor road conditions and carelessness of drivers on highways

AP Kabul
Minibus crash kills 25 people, nine children in northern Afghanistan

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 11:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A minibus crash in northern Afghanistan killed 25 people, including nine children and 12 women, a police spokesman said Wednesday.

The accident happened in a mountainous area with half-paved roads in Sar-e-Pul province as the passengers were returning from a wedding. They were traveling from one part of Sayyad district to another.

Din Mohammad Nazari, the spokesman for the local police commander, blamed the minibus driver for the crash. He said the car fell into a deep pit because of his carelessness. Nazari did not say if there were any survivors.

Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan, mainly due to poor road conditions and carelessness of drivers on highways.

Also Read

OIC delegation to be in Afghanistan to discuss women's right to education

UK, EU conclude new post-Brexit trade arrangement for Northern Ireland

Avalanches, flash flood destroy 20 houses in northern Afghanistan

Taliban asks int'l community to recognise 'Islamic Emirate' of Afghanistan

UN report urges Afghanistan's Taliban to end floggings, executions

Coinbase execs defend platform against lawsuit, call for clear crypto rules

Fifa made false claims about 'carbon-neutral' World Cup: Swiss regulator

Florida Governor DeSantis closes in on arch-rival Donald Trump in Iowa

Ivan Menezes (1959-2023): A personal recollection of his journey

Toshakhana case: Court grants protective bail to Imran Khan till June 21

Topics :Afghanistanroad accidentcar crash

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 11:21 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story