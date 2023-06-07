Toshakhana case: Court grants protective bail to Imran Khan till June 21

A Pakistani court on Wednesday granted protective bail to former prime minister Imran Khan till June 21 after a fresh FIR was registered against him for committing forgery in selling the state gifts.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Pakistan government registered a case of fraud and forgery against former prime minister Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and their close aides for allegedly preparing and submitting fake and forged receipts regarding Toshakhana gifts.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) also stopped police from arresting Khan's wife Bushra Bibi till June 13 in any case.