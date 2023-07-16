Home / World News / Montana to Ohio: Smoke from Canadian wildfires creates unhealthy conditions

Montana to Ohio: Smoke from Canadian wildfires creates unhealthy conditions

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services advised people in the state to check the Air Quality Index regularly to decide if they should be participating in outdoor activities

AP Chicago
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2023 | 11:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency posted air quality alerts for several states stretching from Montana to Ohio on Sunday because of smoke blowing in from Canadian wildfires.

Air Quality alerts are in place for much of the Great Lakes, Midwest, and northern High Plains, the National Weather Service said. This is due to the lingering thick concentration of Canadian wildfire smoke over these regions. While the concentration of smoke in the atmosphere should begin to wain by Monday, there is still enough smoke to support unhealthy air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups in parts of these regions into the start of the upcoming week.

The U.S. EPA's AirNow air quality page rated the air in Chicago as unhealthy as of 9 a.m. CDT Sunday. And in Michigan, state environmental officials said the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services advised people in the state to check the Air Quality Index regularly to decide if they should be participating in outdoor activities.

The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability issued a Knozone Action Day for Sunday, saying people throughout central Indiana should avoid time spent outdoors as much as possible, especially active children, the elderly, anyone who is pregnant, and those with asthma, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary diseas), emphysema, heart disease or COVID-19. Sensitive groups should remain indoors Sunday and refrain from activities that degrade indoor air quality, including burning candles and vacuuming.

Health officials have recommended people can stay safe by taking steps such as wearing a mask, staying indoors and keeping indoor air clean.

Also Read

Here's how climate change is fueling wildfires in the US and Canada

Canada forest fires intensify, worsen air quality in Canada, United States

Excessive methane emitted from mega wildfires fuels vicious cycle: Study

Smoke from Canada wildfires deteriorates NY air quality; worse than Delhi's

Smoke particles from wildfires can cause erosion in ozone layer: Research

Will hand over power to caretaker setup next month: Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif

UK signs Trans-Pacific trade bloc, to get market access of 500 mn people

Pakistan lost $8.3 billion in remittances and exports last financial year

150-year-old Mari Mata Temple demolished in Karachi's Soldier Bazar

Netanyahu discharged from hospital after overnight stay after a dizzy spell

Topics :CanadaCanada wildfiresOhio

First Published: Jul 16 2023 | 11:14 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story