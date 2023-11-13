Moody's warns US top-notch credit rating under threat, lowers outlook

Moody's on Friday lowered its outlook on the U.S. credit rating, increasing the odds of a downgrade of the only remaining top rating of the country by the third major assessor.



The move comes months after a similar downgrade by Fitch, and cites large fiscal deficits and a decline in debt affordability.

Here is the stance taken by top rating agencies in their assessment of U.S. creditworthiness:



Moody's:

The agency changed its outlook on the U.S. credit rating to "negative" from "stable," a move that comes as federal spending and political polarization become a big concern for investors.

Continued "political polarization in Congress raises the risk that lawmakers will not be able to reach consensus on a fiscal plan to slow the decline in debt affordability," Moody's said.



It, however, affirmed its long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at "Aaa" - its highest creditworthiness evaluation - citing U.S. credit and economic strengths.



Fitch:

Fitch downgraded the U.S. government's top credit rating in August, citing fiscal deterioration over the next three years and repeated down-the-wire debt ceiling negotiations that threaten the government's ability to pay its bills.



It had first flagged the possibility of a downgrade in May, then maintained that position in June after the debt ceiling crisis was resolved, saying it intended to finalize the review in the third quarter of this year.



S&P Global:

The agency has had its second-highest rating on the country since 2011, when it took a bold call to cut U.S. rating to "AA-plus" from its highest "AAA" even as a default was narrowly averted.



The agency cited heightened political polarization and insufficient steps to right the nation's fiscal outlook for its decision.

DBRS Morningstar:



In July, DBRS Morningstar confirmed the U.S. at "AAA," its top notch, after drawn-out negotiations on raising the debt limit forced it to put the ratings on review for a downgrade.



(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Anil D'Silva)