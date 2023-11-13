Moody's warns US top-notch credit rating under threat, lowers outlook

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Moody's:
The agency changed its outlook on the U.S. credit rating to "negative" from "stable," a move that comes as federal spending and political polarization become a big concern for investors.
It, however, affirmed its long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at "Aaa" - its highest creditworthiness evaluation - citing U.S. credit and economic strengths.
Fitch:
It had first flagged the possibility of a downgrade in May, then maintained that position in June after the debt ceiling crisis was resolved, saying it intended to finalize the review in the third quarter of this year.
S&P Global:
The agency cited heightened political polarization and insufficient steps to right the nation's fiscal outlook for its decision.
In July, DBRS Morningstar confirmed the U.S. at "AAA," its top notch, after drawn-out negotiations on raising the debt limit forced it to put the ratings on review for a downgrade.
