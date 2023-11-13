Home / India News / EAM Jaishankar meets former British premier Blair, discusses bilateral ties

EAM Jaishankar meets former British premier Blair, discusses bilateral ties

The Quartet, established to help mediate Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations, has been largely inactive in recent years

Press Trust of India London
EAM Jaishankar meets former British premier Tony Blair | Photo: X

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 5:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met former British prime minister Tony Blair here and discussed bilateral ties, the West Asia situation and Africa.

Jaishankar is on a five-day official visit to the UK with an aim to review various aspects of bilateral ties and give "new impetus to the friendly ties".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Nice to catch up with former UK PM Tony Blair this morning. Discussed our bilateral ties, the West Asia situation and Africa," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Blair served as British premier from 1997 to 2007 and as envoy for the Middle East Quartet comprising the UN, the US, the European Union, and Russia from 2007 to 2015.

The Quartet, established to help mediate Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations, has been largely inactive in recent years.

According to Israeli media reports, Tel Aviv is seeking to appoint Blair as a humanitarian coordinator for the war-torn Gaza Strip.

On Sunday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty hosted Jaishankar and his wife Kyoko Jaishankar for Diwali tea at Downing Street here.

Also Read

PM inaugurates Terminal Building of Veer Savarkar Airport at Port Blair

PM may inaugurate new terminal building of Port Blair airport on July 18

PM to inaugurate integrated terminal building at Port Blair airport Tuesday

Calcutta HC Port Blair bench fines Lt Guv of Andamans, suspends chief secy

From Canada to Manipur: Here's what S Jaishankar said in New York

Relatives contest each other on 4 seats in Rajasthan Assembly poll 2023

Rajasthan CM Gehlot alleges 'BJP people' involvement in Udaipur murder case

Women-run garment manufacturing unit to open in Raipur by early next year

Amit Shah criticises Congress, INDIA bloc, promises development for MP

FinMin directs ministries to adhere to mobile, laptop issuance guidelines

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :S JaishankarTony BlairIndia UK relation

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first time

G Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023

Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyas

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci study

Palm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption

Next Story