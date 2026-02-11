'Multiple victims' in school shooting in British Columbia: Canadian police

There are "multiple victims" in a shooting at a high school in the northeast part of the province of British Columbia, Canadian police said Tuesday.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Staff Sgt. Kris Clark confirmed in a text message to Canadian Press that there are victims at the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia's Peace region in what police have called an "active shooter" situation, but couldn't say how many people were involved or the extent of their injuries.

Police earlier said a suspect is believed to be dead, but officers are working to determine whether a second suspect is involved.

They are asking residents of the town of Tumbler Ridge, which has a population of about 2,400 people, to stay inside as additional police resources are being deployed to the area from neighbouring areas. The Peace River South School District said Tuesday that there was a the "lockdown and secure and hold" at both the secondary school and the Tumbler Ridge Elementary school. Larry Neufeld, the member of the legislature for Peace River South, told reporters at the legislature that an "excess" of resources, including RCMP and ambulance support, have been sent to the community. He said he didn't want to release any more information over concerns that it might jeopardise the safety of the ongoing operation.