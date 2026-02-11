Trump, Netanyahu meet to likely focus on energy, deregulation: White House

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that US President Donald Trump will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The discussion is expected to focus on energy issues and deregulation.

During a press briefing, Leavitt also announced Trump's rescission of the 2009 Obama-era endangerment finding.

She said, "The President will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a bilateral meeting. The remainder of the week will be focused on energy and deregulation. On Thursday, President Trump will be joined by Administrator Lee Zeldin to formalise the rescission of the 2009 Obama-era endangerment finding. This will be the largest deregulatory action in American history, and it will save the American people $1.3 trillion in crushing regulations."

Heading to Washington on Tuesday to meet Trump, Netanyahu said he planned to convey Israel's position on US nuclear talks with Tehran during the meeting, The Times of Israel reported. Before boarding Wing of Zion for his flight, Netanyahu told reporters that he would "present to the president our approach around our principles on the negotiations." He added that these principles are important not only for Israel, but for every country around the world "that wants peace and security," as per The Times of Israel. Trump's administration is set to finalise on Thursday its repeal of a foundational scientific determination that underpins the US government's authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions, France 24 reported.