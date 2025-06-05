Musk escalates attack, urges Americans to 'kill' Trump's tax cut bill

Elon Musk is actively working to derail President Donald Trump’s tax legislation after failing to persuade Republican lawmakers to retain electric vehicle tax credits, Bloomberg reported.

The Tesla CEO personally appealed to House Speaker Mike Johnson to preserve the $7,500 EV subsidy . The House version of the tax measure proposes to end it by the close of 2025.

Following the failed bid, Musk stepped up his opposition on Wednesday, urging Americans to pressure lawmakers to “KILL” the bill, citing its $2.4 trillion price tag.

“Call your Senator, call your Congressman,” Musk posted on social media. “Bankrupting America is NOT ok!”

A day earlier, he had called the bill a "disgusting abomination," echoing concerns from Republican fiscal hawks over its impact on the federal budget. Trump has not responded directly, but the White House issued a statement on Wednesday claiming the bill would "unleash an era of unprecedented economic growth." Tensions rise after Musk's exit from DOGE Tensions between Musk and the White House have grown following his resignation from a short-term role leading the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) , tasked with cutting federal spending.

The rift widened after Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas, following a meeting with Trump and other Republicans, stated, "Elon was not important at all as far as this conversation goes," reports Bloomberg. Earlier, Johnson dismissed Musk's criticism, saying he was "dead wrong" and argued the tax cuts would pay for themselves through growth. Musk's break with Trump comes at a critical juncture, as the President seeks to rally support among sceptical lawmakers. His public opposition may stiffen resistance and delay the bill, which includes major tax cuts and a debt ceiling hike. Musk's brief White House role had already taken a toll on his public image and Tesla's EV sales.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projects the bill would increase the US deficit by $2.4 trillion over the next decade. It estimates a $3.67 trillion drop in revenue and $1.25 trillion in spending cuts compared to baseline projections. The score does not account for any economic boost that Trump and Johnson say would offset the losses. Meanwhile, fintech billionaire Jared Isaacman suggested that Trump withdrew his nomination to lead NASA because of his close ties to Musk. "There were some people that had some axes to grind, I guess, and I was a good visible target," Isaacman said.

Musk's funding could sway 2026 House race Musk, with a net worth of $377 billion, has become a powerful GOP donor. After years of modest political giving, he emerged as the top donor in 2024, contributing over $290 million. Most of the money, around $255 million, went to Trump's campaign, but Musk also supported congressional races. America PAC, the super PAC he largely funded, spent $18.5 million on 17 House races. While modest compared to presidential funding, the sums were significant in contests where challengers typically raise under $1 million.