Musk lashes out at tax bill supporters, threatens to unseat lawmakers

Over the weekend, Musk warned that the proposed cuts to electric vehicle and other clean energy credits would be “incredibly destructive” to the country, destroying millions of US jobs and giving “handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future.”

The criticism has threatened to reignite Musk's public rift with Trump, which appeared to have died down in recent weeks.

But earlier this month, shortly after leaving his formal government role as an adviser to Trump, the billionaire lambasted the president’s signature tax and spending deal in a series of posts that sparked an online feud and an explosive, hours-long public meltdown between the two men.