Musk's 'desi' look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Elon Musk has been in the limelight for quite some time now. Recently an AI-generated picture of the SpaceX owner has gone viral on social media which even caught the billionaire's own interest

Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 9:40 AM IST
Elon Musk has been in the limelight for quite some time now. Recently an AI-generated picture of the SpaceX owner has gone viral on social media which even caught the billionaire's own interest.

The picture was created using Midjourney and showcased Elon Musk as an Indian groom, donning a golden sherwani and embracing the grandeur of a desi celebration. The AI-generated pics also depicted him dancing with wedding guests, striking regal poses and even riding a horse.

 

Soon after the picture went viral on social media, Musk himself noticed it and shared his reaction.

Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote, "I Love It," followed by Indian flag emoticons.

 

Users were happy to see his appreciation for the AI-generated depiction of himself in traditional Indian attire.

"Looks good on you," a fan commented.

A user wrote, "i think elon should switch his career to lifestyle influencer."

 

 

Meanwhile, Musk has yet again claimed his position as the world's richest person after beating the CEO of the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton Bernard Arnault, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as of Thursday, Musk's net worth was about USD 192 billion, with Arnault's USD 187 billion.

Tesla chief Musk is back on top of the list of wealthiest persons after shares of Arnault's firm fell over 2 per cent in the latest trade.

The rise in Musk's wealth can also be partly attributed to the latest surge in Tesla stock prices. They rose about 89 per cent so far in 2023, data showed.

Musk and Arnault have been neck-and-neck on the list of the richest people.

In December 2022, Bernard Arnault reportedly overtook the Tesla head when he was in the second spot for more than two months. Musk reclaimed again in late February.

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 2:30 PM IST

