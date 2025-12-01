Home / World News / My partner is half-Indian, son's middle name honours S Chandrasekhar: Musk

My partner is half-Indian, son's middle name honours S Chandrasekhar: Musk

One of my sons with her is, his middle name is Sekhar, after Chandrasekhar, Musk said in an interview with investor and entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath on his show People by WTF'

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO
When asked if Zilis had spent any time in India, Musk said she was given up for adoption when she was a baby and grew up in Canada | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New York
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 6:42 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said his partner Shivon Zilis is half-Indian and one of their children's middle name is Sekhar' after the Nobel laureate Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar.

One of my sons with her is, his middle name is Sekhar, after Chandrasekhar, Musk said in an interview with investor and entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath on his show People by WTF'.

S Chandrasekhar was a renowned Indian-American astrophysicist who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1983 for his theoretical studies of the physical processes of importance to the structure and evolution of the stars.

When asked if Zilis had spent any time in India, Musk said she was given up for adoption when she was a baby and grew up in Canada. "I think her father was like an exchange student at the university, or something like that. I'm not sure of the exact details, but, just kind of thing where I don't know... she was given up for adoption, he said.

Musk has four children with Zilis - twins Strider and Azure, a daughter Arcadia and son Seldon Lycurgus. Zilis is a director of operations and special projects at one of Musk's companies Neuralink.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US, Ukraine talks on Russia productive, but much work yet to be done: Rubio

US senators back congressional reviews of Trump's military strikes on boats

Opec+ holds 2026 group-wide oil output steady, agrees capacity mechanism

Norway wealth fund to back call for Microsoft human rights report at AGM

China's factory activity slumps for longest stretch on record in Nov

Topics :Elon MuskSubrahmanyan Chandrasekhar nobel prizeTesla Elon Musk

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 6:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story