US senators back congressional reviews of Trump's military strikes on boats

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Lawmakers from both parties said Sunday they support congressional reviews of US military strikes against vessels suspected of smuggling drugs in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean, citing a published report that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a verbal order for all crew members to be killed as part of a September 2 attack.

The lawmakers said they did not know whether last week's Washington Post report was true, and some Republicans were sceptical, but they said attacking survivors of an initial missile strike poses serious legal concerns.

This rises to the level of a war crime if it's true, said Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, when asked about a follow-up strike aimed at people no long able to fight, said Congress does not have information that happened. He noted that leaders of the Armed Services Committee in both the House and Senate have opened investigations. Obviously, if that occurred, that would be very serious and I agree that that would be an illegal act, Turner said. Turner said there are concerns in Congress about the attacks on vessels that the Trump administration says are transporting drugs, but the allegations regarding the September 2 attack is completely outside anything that has been discussed with Congress and there is an ongoing investigation.

The comments from lawmakers during news show appearance come as the administration escalates a campaign to combat drug trafficking into the US. On Saturday, Republican President Donald Trump said the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela should be considered as closed in its entirety, an assertion that raised more questions about the US pressure on Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. Maduro's government accused Trump of making a colonial threat and seeking to undermine the South American country's sovereignty. After the Post's report, Hegseth said Friday on X that fake news is delivering more fabricated, inflammatory, and derogatory reporting to discredit our incredible warriors fighting to protect the homeland.

"Our current operations in the Caribbean are lawful under both US and international law, with all actions in compliance with the law of armed conflictand approved by the best military and civilian lawyers, up and down the chain of command," Hegseth wrote. Republican Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and its top Democrat, Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed, said in a joint statement late Friday that the committee will be conducting vigorous oversight to determine the facts related to these circumstances. That was followed Saturday with the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, Republican Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama, and ranking Democratic member, Washington Rep. Adam Smith, issuing a joint statement saying the panel was committed to providing rigorous oversight of the Department of Defense's military operations in the Caribbean.

We take seriously the reports of follow-on strikes on boats alleged to be ferrying narcotics in the SOUTHCOM region and are taking bipartisan action to gather a full accounting of the operation in question, Rogers and Smith said, referring to US Southern Command. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., asked about the September 2 attack, said Hegseth deserves a chance to present his side. We should get to the truth. I don't think he would be foolish enough to make this decision to say, kill everybody, kill the survivors because that's a clear violation of the law of war, Bacon said. So, I'm very suspicious that he would've done something like that because it would go against common sense.