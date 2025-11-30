Norway wealth fund to back call for Microsoft human rights report at AGM

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Norway's $2 trillion wealth fund said on Sunday it would vote for a shareholder proposal at Microsoft's annual general meeting this week requiring a report on the risks of operating in countries with significant human rights concerns.

Microsoft's management has recommended shareholders vote against the motion at the AGM on December 5.

"The board should account for material sustainability risks facing the company, and the broader environmental and social consequences of its operations and products," the fund said on its website.

The world's largest sovereign wealth fund owned a 1.35% stake worth $50 billion in Microsoft as of June 30, according to fund data, its second-largest equity holding overall, after Nvidia.