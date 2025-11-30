Home / World News / Opec+ agrees to maintain pause in oil output hikes for Q1: Report

Opec+ agrees to maintain pause in oil output hikes for Q1: Report

The countries agreed the pause in output hikes for the first quarter at their last meeting held earlier this month

opec
The countries agreed the pause in output hikes for the first quarter at their last meeting held earlier this month. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 8:34 PM IST
Eight Opec+ countries have an agreement in principle to maintain a pause in their oil output hikes for the first quarter of 2026, an OPEC+ source and a person familiar with Opec+ talks said on Sunday while meetings of OPEC+ were under way.
 
The countries agreed the pause in output hikes for the first quarter at their last meeting held earlier this month.

Topics :OPECOil Pricesoil exports

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

