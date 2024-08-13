Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Myanmar releases Japanese exec arrested for selling rice above set prices

Myanmar releases Japanese exec arrested for selling rice above set prices

Hiroshi Kasamatsu, a director of the Myanmar supermarket Aeon Orange, was taken in custody in Myanmar since his June 30 arrest for selling rice at prices above the official regulations

Criminal in handcuffs
Aeon Orange is a part of Japan's retail giant Aeon group, and operates several supermarkets in Myanmar | Representative image by rawpixel.com on Freepik
AP Tokyo
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 1:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Japanese business executive who was detained in Myanmar for more than a month has been released after being convicted of violating rice pricing rules, officials said Tuesday.

Hiroshi Kasamatsu, a director of the Myanmar supermarket Aeon Orange, was in custody in Myanmar since his June 30 arrest for selling rice at prices above the official regulations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Japan's Foreign Ministry confirmed Monday that the Japanese national was convicted of violating law related to daily necessities and service. He was sentenced to one year in prison and fined 500,000 kyat (about $150).

Kasamatsu was freed Monday afternoon, said Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun, spokesperson for the Myanmar's ruling military council.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry said it was unclear if Kasamatsu would stay in Myanmar or return to Japan. He was released from custody and is in good health, it said, but declined to give further details.

Rice is vital in Myanmar, a country struggling to stabilize its economy as civil war disrupts efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021, triggering nonviolent protests that have evolved into armed resistance.

More From This Section

Europe reported 50,000 heat-related deaths in 2023 amid record temperatures

Ship in Red Sea targeted in third attack by suspected Yemen's Houthi rebels

Here's how Musk uses his 'free speech' platform to amplify views worldwide

Trump-Musk interview: Mocking climate change to mass deportations. Details

Kamala Harris phoney, more incompetent than Biden, Trump tells Elon Musk

Aeon Orange is a part of Japan's retail giant Aeon group, and operates several supermarkets in Myanmar. Aeon said it had no immediate comment.

Kasamatsu was among a number of foreign executives arrested on similar allegations in Myanmar.

The state-run Myanmar Alin newspaper reported in early July that the arrests for allegedly overpricing rice from 31 per cent to 70 per cent over official prices set by the Myanmar Rice Federation involved 62 suspects, 102 warehouses, 53 supermarkets and superstores, 25 mills and seven other shops in major cities.

Japan has historically maintained friendly ties with Myanmar. Compared with many Western nations, it took a softer approach toward Myanmar's military government over its poor human rights record and undermining of democracy.

Tokyo has not imposed economic sanctions though it does not acknowledge the legitimacy of the current government and urges restoration of democracy, and limits Japanese aid to humanitarian purposes.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Amid maritime disputes, Myanmar crisis, Asean meetings joined by US, China

NSA Doval visits Myanmar, expresses concerns over ongoing violence

Myanmar violence tops discussion as Southeast Asian diplomats meet in Laos

Myanmar's civil war has seen rise in attacks on schools, say researchers

Biometric details of 24 Myanmar citizens collected: Manipur CM Singh

Topics :MyanmarRice priceJapan

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story