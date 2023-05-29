Home / World News / N Korea tells neighbour Japan it plans to launch satellite in coming days

Japan PM Kishida has instructed officials to do their utmost to gather and analyze information related to the launch and inform people about it

AP Tokyo
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 6:28 AM IST
Japan's coast guard said North Korea has notified it that it plans to launch a satellite in coming days, which may be an attempt to put a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit.

Japan's coast guard said the notice from North Korean waterway authorities said the launch window was from May 31 and June 11 and that the launch may affect waters in the Yellow Sea, East China Sea and east of the Philippines' Luzon Island.

Japan's coast guard issued a safety warning for ships that would passing through the area during the launch window.

The prime minister's office said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has instructed officials to do their utmost to gather and analyze information related to the launch and inform people about it.

Pyongyang said early this month its first military spy satellite was ready for launch. Such a launch would use long-range missile technology banned by past UN Security Council resolutions.

North Korea's past launches have demonstrated an ability to deliver a satellite into space, but there are questions about the satellite's capability.

First Published: May 29 2023 | 7:47 AM IST

