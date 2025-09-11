Nasa shuts access for Chinese nationals as US eyes upper hand in moon race

Did you think the Cold War ended with the fall of the Soviet Union? Back then, the US and the USSR fought to claim every 'first', from space exploration to the moon landing. That rivalry may have ended with the fall of the USSR, but with China’s emergence as a formidable power, the race appears to be alive again and this time, the competition is between Washington and Beijing.

Amid mounting American anxiety over China’s rapid progress in space exploration and other strategic technologies, Nasa has reportedly barred Chinese nationals on US visas from its facilities and internal networks, according to a report by the South China Morning Post. The new restrictions took effect on September 5. The space agency has cut off Chinese nationals’ access to agency meetings, data systems and work-related materials.

While Nasa has long restricted hiring Chinese citizens, individuals without ties to Beijing’s state-owned enterprises or government bodies had still found opportunities to contribute to Nasa as contractors, graduate students, or university scientists. That channel now appears closed. A Nasa spokesperson said the step was taken to safeguard both physical and cybersecurity access to the agency’s work. Bloomberg had earlier reported that the ban blocks both in-person and virtual participation in agency meetings and data systems. New phase of lunar exploration spurs race between US-China The decision comes as the US and China prepare for a new phase in their lunar ambitions. Nasa is targeting a crewed landing on the moon in 2027, while Beijing plans to send astronauts there by 2030. Senior American officials have framed the contest in stark geopolitical terms, South China Morning Post said.

The debate has already spilled into Capitol Hill as lawmakers from both parties recently urged that the US return astronauts to the moon before China establishes a foothold there, casting the space race as a test of technological supremacy and national security. ‘China initiative’ back in focus in Washington Nasa’s restrictions on Chinese nationals also coincides with a push in the US House of Representatives to revive the Department of Justice’s controversial 'China Initiative'. Launched in 2018 to combat alleged ‘economic espionage’, the programme was shut down in 2022 after criticism that it relied on racial profiling, yielded few convictions, and damaged scientific cooperation.

According to South China Morning Post, the House Appropriations Committee described ending the initiative as “deeply irresponsible” in a report accompanying new legislation. While the Senate version of the bill does not include similar provisions, Democratic lawmakers have warned against a “backslide” on civil rights. As in previous years, the House spending bill also limits Chinese citizens’ access to Nasa funding and bans cooperation with Chinese entities. Broader restrictions on US-China scientific collaboration are also intensifying, with last week, a congressional panel criticising the Pentagon for supporting projects tied to Chinese universities linked with defence industries. Talent drain from the US amid tightening rules under Trump The Nasa move comes at a time when America’s own scientific community is under pressure. Reduced funding, tighter immigration policies, and political headwinds are making it harder for researchers to remain in the US.