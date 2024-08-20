Nasa issues alert as 140-feet airplane-size asteroid hurtles towards earth

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) has issued an alert as a near-earth asteroid, called 2024 PQ5, is scheduled to make its closest flyby to earth on August 20. The asteroid, 140 feet in size, will pass our planet at a distance of around 3.2 million miles.

It may look like the distance between Earth and the asteroid is quite vast but in the context of the cosmos, it is considered relatively close, so Nasa would keep a close eye on it. The speed of the 2024 PQ5 would be around 28,128 miles per hour. It belongs to the Apollo group that often passes from earth's orbit.

Although the distance is three times the distance between the moon's orbit from the sun, the closeness of the asteroid classifies it as a near-Earth object (NEO), which means the Nasa will be closely monitoring it.

NASA Monitoring Space Hazards

Nasa collaborates with other spacer agencies employing an advanced network of telescopes and sophisticated computing systems to monitor these NEOs. While most of these objects pose no threat, those that come within 7.5 million kilometres of Earth and are larger than 460 feet (140 metres) are subjected to closer scrutiny.

The Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at Nasa is responsible for tracking these asteroids, and assessing any potential threats they might present. It will remain well-informed and prepared for any possible space hazards.

Why does 2024 PQ5 matter?

The passing of the 2024 PQ5 is a reminder of the dynamic nature of our solar system. Space is vast but the asteroids and comets that come relatively closer to Earth warrant research and observation. The leading space agencies around the world utilise sophisticated telescopes and tracking systems to monitor thousands of NEOs ensuring any potential threat can be detected well in advance

NASA’s Planetary Defense

The planetary defence efforts of Nasa aim to identify and track the asteroids and other NEOs. The space agency's dedicated program, the Near-Earth Object Observations Program, discovers and monitors these objects. In addition to tracking, Nasa is also researching methods to potentially deflect objects that may pose a real threat in the future.