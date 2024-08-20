EU approves $5.5 bn German aid under Chips Act for ESMC Dresden plant

The European Commission said on Tuesday it had approved 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in German state aid to support a new microchip plant in Dresden for the European Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (ESMC).
The award for the project led by Taiwan's TSMC is the biggest state subsidy granted so far under the EU Chips Act, and Germany's first.
"The facility will operate as an open foundry, meaning that any customer including but not limited to the three other shareholders besides TSMC can place orders for the production of specific chips," the Commission said in a statement announcing the subsidy approval.
Although the ESMC plant will be making generations of chips slightly behind the most advanced technology used in AI chips and smartphones, it will add capacity in the range that is most important for automotive and other industrial applications key to European manufacturing.
The plant should improve Europe's resiliency against a future chip shortage of the type experienced during the COVID pandemic.
