Home / World News / Sunita and Butch return: Here's what astronauts did during extended stay

Sunita and Butch return: Here's what astronauts did during extended stay

Barry 'Butch' Wilmore and Sunita 'Suni' Williams were originally scheduled for an eight-day mission, but the Nasa astronauts remained aboard the International Space Station for nearly nine months

Nasa astronaut Butch Wilmore, Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov and Nasa astronauts Nick Hague and Suni Williams
Nasa astronaut Butch Wilmore, Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov and Nasa astronauts Nick Hague and Suni Williams pose for a photo at the hatch a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. (Photo: Reuters)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 7:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nasa’s Crew-10 mission, launched in collaboration with Elon Musk's SpaceX, is ready to bring back astronauts Sunita ‘Suni’ Williams and Barry ‘Butch’ Wilmore after nine months on the International Space Station (ISS). Both astronauts have said that they tried to make the most of every moment they were in space. 
So, how did the Nasa astronauts spend their time orbiting 400 km above Earth?
 
During their time aboard the ISS, Suni, 59, and Butch, 62, contributed to ongoing missions by performing maintenance, conducting experiments, and carrying out spacewalks.
 
According to Nasa’s official website, Williams and Wilmore investigated techniques to support plant growth in microgravity. They worked on the Plant Water Management (PWM) system, exploring how fluid physics like surface tension and hydroponics can be utilised to effectively water and nourish plants in space. This research is crucial for future long-duration missions that aim to cultivate food aboard spacecraft, says Nasa.  Also Read: Sunita Williams return LIVE updates: People of India praying for your good health, says PM Modi
 
The astronauts also maintained the Vegetable Production System, known as ‘Veggie’, which is used to grow fresh produce on the ISS. Wilmore installed a light meter inside the Veggie facility to obtain light measurements and adjust settings, ensuring optimal conditions for plant growth.
 
Williams assumed command of ‘Expedition 72’, leading station operations and overseeing crew activities. Her leadership ensured the smooth functioning of the station during crew transitions and ongoing missions.

Also Read

Sunita Williams has 2nd-most spacewalks by a woman - Guess who's first?

Sunita Williams homecoming: When and where to watch Crew-9 landing?

How much extra pay will Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore get for the delay?

Nasa confirms homecoming date of Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore: Details

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore thank Musk & Trump ahead of SpaceX rescue

 
Both astronauts also participated in spacewalks to perform maintenance tasks on the station's exterior. Notably, Williams surpassed the previous record for total spacewalking time by a female astronaut, logging 62 hours and 6 minutes, according to media reports.
 
During their stay at ISS, they also celebrated Christmans and even voted in last year's US election. According to a BBC report, Butch and Suni and the two other Americans who were on board with them, Don Pettit and Nick Hague casted their vote with help of Nasa. To enable their voting, the Mission Control Center in Houston securely emailed encrypted ballots to the ISS. The astronauts completed them and transmitted them via satellite to a ground terminal in New Mexico. From there, the ballots were relayed through landlines to Mission Control, which electronically forwarded them to their county clerks for official filing, the report said.
 
Initially planned to return on Boeing’s Starliner after an eight-day mission, technical failures forced Nasa to extend their stay for about nine months, keeping them on the ISS for continued research and maintenance. After months of planning and coordination, Nasa arranged for Wilmore and Williams’ their way home in a SpaceX Dragon capsule. They departed this morning from the ISS, Nasa said sharing a video of the spacecraft detaching from the space station.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Israel intensifies airstrikes on Gaza: What's behind the new offensive?

Trump says his administration set to release JFK files with no redactions

Audi considers price hikes to offset US import tariffs, production costs

Sunita Williams' homecoming: How do astronauts survive a fiery re-entry?

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore close hatches as they gear up to leave ISS

Topics :NASASpaceXSunita WilliamsInternational Space Station

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story