Nasa to establish Lunar Time Standard to set standard time system for Moon

Nasa is working on a groundbreaking project called Coordinated Lunar Time (LTC) after the White House issued a directive in April this year. Nasa's Space Communication and Navigation (SCaN) program is leading the project to create a standardised time system for the Moon, essential for the planned lunar ecosystem, which could potentially be applied to other celestial bodies in the solar system.

Why do we need a Lunar Time Standard? The LTC concept is based on a weighted average of atomic clocks positioned on the Moon to determine time; it is very much similar to how Earth's Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) is established.

It is, however, a challenge to determine the exact location of these clocks on the lunar surface. It is said the atomic clocks on the moon's surface may tick faster by microseconds per day as compared to Earth's clocks.

What are the challenges to determine Lunar Time?

According to Nasa, researchers are currently investigating mathematical models that will be best suited to establish accurate lunar time. As an example, even a time difference of 56 microseconds, which may seem miniscule, translates into significant positional discrepancies. A discrepancy of 56 microseconds is equivalent to travelling around 168 football fields at the speed of light, says Cheryl Gramling, Nasa's lead on lunar position, navigation, timing and standards. This could result in substantial errors in positioning if not properly addressed.

How SCaN will affect future Lunar missions?

Nasa's Artemis campaign aims to establish a sustained presence on the moon for which a reliable lunar time standard is crucial for the safety and efficiency of the mission. The LTC system is expected to be scalable for use on Mars and other celestial bodies. facilitating loduration exploration beyond the moon. SCaN aims to ensure the critical time difference does not affect the safety of future explorers

The SCaN program will be responsible for space communication and navigation and at the forefront of implementing this lunar time standard. It supports over 100 missions (Nasa and Non-Nasa missions) through the Near Space Network and Deep Space Network highlighting which is critical for space exploration.

What are the global implications of SCaN?

The need to develop standardised time systems has erupted as more and more commercial space activities and international participation in lunar exploration have taken place. The Nasa's lead for lunar relay development emphasises that a shared time standard to enhance safety, resilience and sustainability in space operations.

The development of Coordinated Lunar Time represents advancement in space exploration ensuring accurate timing and positioning for future missions. The latest development will not only address the current challenges, but it will be a major breakthrough in the exploration of Mars and beyond which is a crucial step in humanity's journey to space.