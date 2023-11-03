Nasrallah threatens escalation as Netanyahu rules out cease fire in Gaza

The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Friday that his powerful militia is engaged in unprecedented cross-border fighting with Israel and threatened escalation.

In a widely anticipated speech, Hassan Nasrallah stopped short of announcing that Hezbollah is fully engaging in the Israel-Hamas war.

Nasrallah said in a televised speech that the fighting on the Lebanon-Israel border would not be limited to the scale seen until now.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out a temporary cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, saying he will press ahead with a devastating military offensive until hostages held by the Hamas militant group are released.

Netanyahu spoke on Friday shortly after meeting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who pressed Israel for a temporary pause in its offensive in order to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza. Blinken also urged Israel to do more to protect civilians from its attacks.

In a statement to reporters on Friday, Netanyahu said Israel is continuing with all of its power and refuses a temporary cease-fire that doesn't include a return of our hostages.

Hamas kidnapped some 240 people in its bloody October 7 cross-border attack that triggered the Israel-Hamas war. The attack killed some 1,400 people, while over 9,000 people have been killed since Israel began striking Gaza the same day, according to Palestinian health officials.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that more needs to be done to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza or else there will be no partners for peace as he urged Israel to ensure greater humanitarian aid to the besieged territory.

Israel, meanwhile, warned that it was on high alert for attacks on its border with Lebanon as fears grew that the conflict could widen.

Israeli troops tightened their encirclement of Gaza City, the focus of their campaign to crush the enclave's ruling Hamas militants, who launched a brutal attack on Israeli communities that started the war.

But ever since that October 7 assault, there have been concerns the conflict could ignite fighting on other fronts, and Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah have repeatedly traded fire along the Lebanon border. Tensions escalated further as Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday delivered his first public speech since the conflict began.

Blinken, in Israel on his second diplomatic mission in the region dealing with the war, reiterated US full support for Israel, saying it had the right to defend itself. He said the US was committed to ensuring that no second of third front opens in the conflict, referring to Hezbollah.

But he said there had to be a substantial and immediate increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza and, we need to do more to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza. Without that, there are no partners for peace", he said, adding that it was critical to restore the path toward a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Hezbollah, an Iran-backed ally of Hamas, attacked Israeli military positions in northern Israel with drones, mortar fire and suicide drones on Thursday. The Israeli military said it retaliated with warplanes and helicopter gunships, and spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said civilians were wounded in the Hezbollah attacks.

We are in a high state of readiness in the north, in a very high state of alert, to respond to any event today and in coming days, he said.

Since Israel's war with Hamas began, Hezbollah has taken calculated steps to keep Israel's military busy on the country's border with Lebanon but so far has done nothing to ignite an all-out war.

A war with Hezbollah would be devastating for both Israel and Lebanon. Hezbollah is much stronger than Hamas, with an arsenal of some 150,000 rockets and missiles, some believed to be precision-guided weapons capable of striking deep inside Israel.

Israel has promised to unleash vast destruction in Lebanon if all-out war erupts, accusing Hezbollah of hiding its military installation in the midst of residential areas. The two enemies fought an inconclusive monthlong war in 2006. Renewed fighting could also risk drawing Iran, which backs both Hamas and Hezbollah, into the conflict.

More than 9,200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza so far, mostly women and minors, and more and than 23,000 people have been wounded, the Gaza Health Ministry said, without providing a breakdown between civilians and fighters.

More than 1,400 people have died on the Israeli side, mainly civilians killed during Hamas' initial attack, when some 240 people were also taken hostage. Some 5,400 have also been injured.

Twenty-four Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the start of the ground operation. Since the start of the war, seven Israeli soldiers and a civilian have been killed in different incidents along Israel's border with Lebanon.