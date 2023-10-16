National Boss Day 2023: Date, history, significance and best wishes

Every Year, National Boss Day is celebrated on October 16. This day marks the effort and hard work of the boss who manages and oversees the workplace that leads to personal, professional and organisational growth of those working under him. Employees across the world observe this day as a day of thankfulness and appreciation for their boss.

A good boss is very supportive and ensures that his/her employees get a smooth work experience and shares their experience and knowledge that plays a key role in shaping the career of their employees. This day is a way to appreciate the boss's efforts that often goes unnoticed and unrecognised.

History of National Boss Day Patricia Bays Haroski of the US Chamber of Commerce registered National Boss Day in 1958 when she was working as a secretary for her father at the State Farm Insurance Company in Illinois. Patricia believed that the Boss's efforts are rarely appreciated to keep up with the employees and the organisation. The day is observed every year around the world to celebrate the Boss who ensures that every employee gets their dues for the service they provide to the company. National Boss Day: Significance On National Boss Day, employees express their gratitude for being kind and fair throughout the year. This day also plays a key role in strengthening the relationship between the employees and the employers. Employees use this day to appreciate the Boss's effort for their support and fair treatment within the organisation. Moreover, the day is an opportunity for all the employees to recognise their Boss's contribution towards the employees and the firm's growth.