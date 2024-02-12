Home / World News / National security spokesman John Kirby gets expanded role in Biden govt

National security spokesman John Kirby gets expanded role in Biden govt

Kirby will have a new title, White House national security communications adviser, and will be named an assistant to the White House, the official said on Sunday

He will run a separate team from the national security press team that will coordinate information across agencies, the official said | Photo: ANI Twitter
AP Washington

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 7:40 AM IST
John Kirby, President Joe Biden's national security spokesman, is getting an expanded role at the White House, according to a US official.

Kirby will have a new title, White House national security communications adviser, and will be named an assistant to the White House, the official said on Sunday. The official was not authorised to speak about an appointment that has not been publicly announced and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity. Details of the expanded role were first reported by Reuters.

Kirby came to the White House in 2022 as the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, not long after Karine Jean-Pierre was named White House press secretary, after the departure of former press secretary Jen Psaki. Previously, the NSC didn't have anyone in such a role.

He will run a separate team from the national security press team that will coordinate information across agencies, the official said.

Kirby is a retired US Navy admiral and has been valued in the administration for publicly navigating thorny foreign policy questions with ease. He has also served as the top spokesman at the Pentagon and the State Department during the Obama administration.

Under Biden, Kirby has been a regular fixture in the White House press briefing room. His presence in briefings will continue.

Topics :Joe BidenUnited StatesWhite House

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

