Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Nato chief Rutte meets Trump in Florida for talks on global security

Nato chief Rutte meets Trump in Florida for talks on global security

US President-elect Donald Trump and the head of NATO have met for talks on global security, the military alliance said Saturday.

Donald Trump, Trump
Trump has for years expressed scepticism about the Western alliance and complained about the defence spending. | File Photo: PTI
AP Brussels
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 5:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US President-elect Donald Trump and the head of Nato have met for talks on global security, the military alliance said Saturday.

In a brief statement, Nato said Trump and its secretary general, Mark Rutte, met on Friday in Palm Beach, Florida.

They discussed the range of global security issues facing the Alliance, the statement said without giving details.

It appeared to be Rutte's first meeting with Trump since his November 5 election. Rutte had previously congratulated Trump and said his leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong" and that he looked forward to working with him.

Trump has for years expressed scepticism about the Western alliance and complained about the defence spending of many of its member nations, which he regarded as too low. He depicted Nato allies as leeches on the US military and openly questioned the value of the alliance that has defined American foreign policy for decades. He threatened not to defend Nato members that fail to meet defence-spending goals.

Rutte and his team also met Trump's pick as national security adviser, US Rep. Michael Waltz, and other members of the president-elect's national security team, the Nato statement said.

Rutte took over at the helm of Nato in October.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nato, Ukraine to hold talks after Russia's attack with hypersonic missile

Ukraine's Parliament cancels session after Russia fired hypersonic missile

President-elect Donald Trump announces US envoys to Nato and Canada

Trump chooses former acting Attorney General Whitaker as Nato ambassador

Why did US change its mind on Ukraine firing missiles into Russia? Impact

Topics :NATODonald TrumpNato chief

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story