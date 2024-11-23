Who's who in Trump's White House? Full list of Cabinet picks unveiled

With Republicans in control of the Senate, US President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominations are expected to sail through the confirmation process, despite some potentially controversial picks. Trump aims to announce all Cabinet-level selections by Thanksgiving, setting the stage for his administration's policy agenda.

In a series of recent announcements, Donald Trump has outlined his vision for critical federal agencies, tapping a mix of loyalists, experienced professionals, and high-profile conservatives for top roles. Here's a comprehensive breakdown of the key appointees and their backgrounds.

White House leadership

White House Chief of Staff: Susie Wiles , a seasoned political operative and one of Trump’s most trusted allies, will serve as the first female White House chief of staff.

White House Counsel: William McGinley, a fierce advocate of Trump’s “America First” agenda, returns to the administration to guide legal strategies.

Press Secretary: Karoline Leavitt, a dynamic 27-year-old communicator and former Trump campaign spokesperson, will take charge of daily press briefings.

National Security and Defense

Secretary of State: Senator Marco Rubio, a prominent China hawk and experienced foreign policy expert, is tasked with steering US diplomacy in a complex global environment.

Secretary of Defense: Pete Hegseth , an army combat veteran and outspoken advocate for military reform, promises to prioritise readiness and America’s global strength.

National Security Adviser: Representative Michael Waltz, a Green Beret and China expert, will oversee national security strategy.

Director of National Intelligence: Former Representative Former Representative Tulsi Gabbard , known for her controversial foreign policy views, will head the US intelligence community.

CIA Director: John Ratcliffe, a loyal Trump ally with experience in intelligence oversight, returns to serve in another top intelligence role.

Economic leadership

Secretary of the Treasury: Scott Bessent, a Yale-educated hedge fund CEO and advocate for tariffs, will lead the Treasury. If confirmed, he would be the first openly gay Senate-confirmed Cabinet member in a Republican administration.

Commerce Secretary: Billionaire Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, will oversee trade and economic policy.

Office of Management and Budget Director: Russ Vought, a returning Trump official, is expected to champion conservative fiscal policies.

Healthcare and public safety

Secretary of Health and Human Services: Robert F Kennedy Jr , a vocal critic of the pharmaceutical industry, is tasked with reforming healthcare policy.

FDA Commissioner: Dr Marty Makary, a surgeon and healthcare advocate, will serve under Kennedy to address public health challenges.

Surgeon General: Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, a double board-certified physician and public health advocate, will focus on preventive medicine.

CDC Director: Former Representative Dave Weldon, a physician with decades of medical and legislative experience, will lead the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Housing and infrastructure

HUD Secretary: Scott Turner, a former NFL player and advocate for urban revitalisation, is set to lead housing policy reforms.

Transportation Secretary: Sean Duffy, a former congressman, will spearhead infrastructure development and modernisation efforts.

Domestic policy and administration

Attorney General: Pam Bondi , a staunch Trump defender and former Florida attorney general, replaces Matt Gaetz, who withdrew amid controversy.

Deputy Attorney General: Todd Blanche, who previously represented Trump in legal matters, will serve as Bondi’s deputy.

EPA Administrator: Lee Zeldin, a former congressman, will lead environmental policy with a focus on deregulation and business-friendly initiatives.

Department of Government Efficiency: Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will oversee efforts to streamline government operations, a move Trump calls "a revolution in cutting bureaucracy."

Foreign relations

UN Ambassador: Representative Elise Stefanik, a strong Trump ally, is nominated for the role to champion the administration’s “America First” agenda on the global stage.

Ambassador to Nato: Matthew Whitaker, a former acting attorney general, will take on strengthening alliances within the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

Ambassador to Israel: Mike Huckabee, a former governor and staunch supporter of Israel, will lead US diplomatic efforts in the Middle East.

Other key appointments

Secretary of Energy: Chris Wright, an oil and gas industry advocate, will lead energy policy with an emphasis on US energy independence.

Secretary of Education: Linda McMahon, a former wrestling executive and education reform advocate, is set to decentralise federal control over education.

Secretary of Homeland Security: South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will prioritise border security and immigration enforcement.

Veterans Affairs Secretary: Doug Collins, a former congressman, will oversee reforms to improve care for military veterans.

The road ahead for America

Trump’s Cabinet selections signal a return to his signature “America First” policies with a focus on deregulation, border security, healthcare reform, and infrastructure development. As the Senate prepares to review these nominees, Trump’s administration is poised to enact sweeping changes that could redefine US policy for years to come.