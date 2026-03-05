Nato spokesperson condemns Iran's 'indiscriminate' attacks on Turkiye

Nato spokesperson Allison Hart on Wednesday condemned "Iran's targeting of Turkey" but she did not confirm whether the military organisation's air defences were used to down the missile.

"Nato stands firmly with all allies, including Turkey, as Iran continues its indiscriminate attacks across the region," she said.

"Our deterrence and defense posture remains strong across all domains, including when it comes to air and missile defence." Asked whether Nato air defences were used, Hart said she "can't get into operational details." Nato has parts of a broader European ballistic missile defence system on Turkish soil, including an early warning radar at the Kurecik base which can detect missiles from Iran.