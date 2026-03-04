Qatar rejects Iran's claim it targeted only US interests in Doha

Qatar on Wednesday rejected Iran's claim that it only targeted US interests there.

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi made the claim during a phone call earlier in the day.

Qatar's prime minister and foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani "categorically rejected" it, according to a readout released by the foreign ministry.

The minister said attacks also have targeted residential areas and critical infrastructure, including near the main airport and liquefied natural gas facilities.

This is the first engagement between Iran and Qatar made public since the war started over the weekend.

Israel says Iran offensive was originally planned for mid-2026

Defence Minister Israel Katz has told military intelligence officers that the operation was moved up because of "developments and circumstances" including events inside Iran and "the position of the President of the United States, and the whole possibility of creating a combined operation here." The comments were provided by his office.

US says Iran is firing fewer ballistic missiles and drones The chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says the number of ballistic missiles fired by Iran is down by 86 per cent from Saturday, with a 23 per cent drop in missiles fired in the last 24 hours. "And their one-way-attack drone shots are down 73 per cent from the opening days," Caine said. But some experts have said Iran may be holding some weapons in reserve to prolong the conflict. Turkey summons Iran's ambassador over missile Turkey's foreign ministry has summoned Iran's ambassador in protest over the firing of a ballistic missile that was intercepted before entering Turkish airspace, a Turkish official says.