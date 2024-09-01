Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Navies of Singapore and China conduct bilateral maritime exercise

Navies of Singapore and China conduct bilateral maritime exercise

This is the third edition of the maritime exercise since its inauguration in 2015

maritime
Besides bilateral exercises, the two armed forces also interact regularly through high-level exchanges, mutual visits and the cross-attendance of courses, the report cited the ministry statement.
Press Trust of India Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The navies of Singapore and China on Sunday began the third edition of a bilateral maritime exercise, underscoring the "longstanding, warm and friendly" defence ties between the two countries, according to an official statement.

The Exercise Maritime Cooperation is being conducted between the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) from September 1 to 5, the Ministry of Defence here said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Its opening ceremony was held at the Ma Xie Naval Base in Zhanjiang, China, on Sunday, with about 200 personnel from both navies in attendance, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

This is the third edition of the maritime exercise since its inauguration in 2015.

The exercise underscores the "longstanding, warm and friendly bilateral defence relationship between both countries", the statement said.

The Formidable-class frigate RSS Stalwart from Singapore is participating in the exercise. It will observe the conduct of various tasks by the PLA Navy ships, such as vessel boarding and mine clearance, the report said.

More From This Section

UAE amnesty program: Indian mission announces facilitation measures

Polio vaccine campaign begins in Gaza day before fight expected to pause

B'desh interim leader to present outline on reforms soon, says his aide

49 minority teachers in Bangladesh forced to resign since Aug 5: Report

Philippine officials detain over 160 for suspected cybercrime operation

The RSN fleet commander, Rear-Admiral Kwan Hon Chuong, said the exercise demonstrates a strong and friendly defence relationship between both countries.

This exercise has consistently provided invaluable opportunities for our navies to learn from each other, build mutual trust and understanding, and forge friendships, the report quoted the commander as saying.

In an earlier statement on August 29, the ministry said personnel from both navies would engage in exercises such as gunnery firing, helicopter cross-deck landing, and familiarisation with voice procedures for simulated firings.

Besides bilateral exercises, the two armed forces also interact regularly through high-level exchanges, mutual visits and the cross-attendance of courses, the report cited the ministry statement.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Schneider looks to increase India's share in industrial automation to 25%

Taiwan detects 10 PLA military aircraft, 9 naval vessels around territory

China, Philippines accuse each other of ramming ships in South China Sea

On day 1 of X ban in country, Brazilians feel disconnected from world

Japan protests over Chinese survey ship entering its territorial waters

Topics :ChinaSingaporebilateral ties

First Published: Sep 01 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story