Home / World News / Indonesia bus crash kills 11, mostly students, due to brake failure

Indonesia bus crash kills 11, mostly students, due to brake failure

The bus carrying 61 students and teachers was returning to a high school in Depok outside Jakarta, the capital, late Saturday from the hilly resort area of Bandung after a graduation celebration

bus crash
Representational Image: A bus slammed into cars and motorbikes after its brakes apparently malfunctioned in Indonesia's West Java province, killing at least 11 people, mostly students, and injuring dozens of others. (Image: Shutter Stock)
AP Bandung (Indonesia)
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2024 | 11:45 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A bus slammed into cars and motorbikes after its brakes apparently malfunctioned in Indonesia's West Java province, killing at least 11 people, mostly students, and injuring dozens of others, officials said on Sunday.

The bus carrying 61 students and teachers was returning to a high school in Depok outside Jakarta, the capital, late Saturday from the hilly resort area of Bandung after a graduation celebration, said West Java police spokesperson Jules Abraham Abast.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It sped out of control on a downhill road and crossed lanes, hitting several cars and motorbikes before it crashed into an electricity pole, he said.

Nine people died at the scene and two others died later in the hospital, including a teacher and a local motorist, Abast said. Fifty-three other people were hospitalised with injuries, including some in critical condition, he said.

We are still investigating the cause of the accident, but a preliminary investigation showed the bus's brakes malfunctioned, Abast said.

Local television footage showed the mangled bus in the darkness on its side, surrounded by rescuers, police and passersby as ambulances evacuated the injured.

Road accidents are common in Indonesia due to poor safety standards and infrastructure.

Last year, a tourist bus with an apparently drowsy driver slammed into a billboard on a highway in East Java, killing at least 14 people and injuring 19 others. In 2021, a tourist bus plunged into a ravine in the West Java hilly resort of Puncak after its brakes apparently malfunctioned, killing at least 27 people and injuring 39 others.

Also Read

Haryana school bus accident: 'Parents had snatched keys from drunk driver'

Stock market crash: Here's what sent Sensex, Nifty into free fall on Jan 17

6.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Indonesia's Java Island, felt in Jakarta

Ontario Teachers' to acquire 30% stake in Mahindra Susten for Rs 2,371 cr

Mahindra, Ontario Teachers' co-sponsor InvIT in renewable energy sector

Rise in UK knife attacks leads to crackdown and stokes public anxiety

Wary of Ukraine and Gaza war, Turkey and Greece test friendship initiative

Crews prepare for demolition at Francis Scott Key bridge collapse site

Roger Corman, Hollywood mentor, Oscar-winning 'King of the Bs', dies at 98

Ceasefire in Gaza war possible 'tomorrow' if Hamas releases hostages: Biden

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IndonesiaStudentsroad accidentroad accident victims

First Published: May 12 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story