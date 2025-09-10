Home / World News / Nepal airport to resume ops from 6 pm Wed; Indian airlines cancel flights

Nepal airport to resume ops from 6 pm Wed; Indian airlines cancel flights

Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo and SpiceJet cancelled their flights to and from Kathmandu on Wednesday as the city's airport remains closed amid unrest in the neighbouring nation

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights
In a statement, Air India said its flights to and from Kathmandu on September 10 have been cancelled as the airport continues to remain closed.
Press Trust of India Kathmandu
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) has announced that it will resume services from Wednesday evening, 24 hours after closing its operations due to violent anti-government protests.

The announcement comes hours after the TIA authorities had earlier said the airport would remain closed until further notice following the massive violent protests across Nepal, leaving hundreds of foreign nationals stranded.

In a notice on Wednesday evening, the TIA management has asked the passengers concerned to contact their respective airline companies for re-confirmation (of their flights).

The flight operations would resume at 6 pm, the notice said. The decision to resume operations was made following a meeting of the airport's security committee on Wednesday, the notice said, adding, all domestic and international flights, which had been suspended since September 9, are now cleared to operate. 

Passengers have been advised to contact their respective airlines for updated flight schedules and to confirm ticket and baggage arrangements, newspaper The Himalayan Times said.

The flight services at the airport were partially suspended in view of the protests on Tuesday after agitators tried to enter its premises.

The Nepal Army on Wednesday imposed nationwide restrictive orders followed by a curfew to quell possible violence under the guise of protest, a day after deadly anti-government demonstrations forced Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation.

The airport shutdown affected both domestic and international flights, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

We had closed the airport due to security reasons as we saw smoke in some areas surrounding the airport as well as parts of the runway, said Rinji Sherpa, spokesperson of the airport. 

Airlines had advised travellers to stay in contact with their respective carriers for updates.

The Nepal Army, in a statement, has asked the foreign nationals, who are stranded due to the current difficult situation to contact the nearest security post or security people for their rescue or any other help.

It has also requested hotels, tourism entrepreneurs and related agencies concerned to provide necessary help to the needy foreign nationals.

The Hotel Association Nepal (HAN) on Wednesday urged all stakeholders to help create a tourist friendly environment for the movement of tourists.

As the country is passing through a difficult situation and the airport remains closed, it is necessary to manage the stranded tourists, HAN said in a statement.

HAN said that it has been coordinating with Nepal Tourism Board and Nepal Army for necessary management and facilitation of tourists. It also issued a hotline contact number 9851031495 for accommodation facilities to the stranded tourists.

On Tuesday night, the Nepal Army took control of the airport after the agitators tried to enter its premises.  Indian airlines

Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo and SpiceJet cancelled their flights to and from Kathmandu on Wednesday as the city's airport remains closed amid unrest in the neighbouring nation.
 
In a statement, Air India said its flights to and from Kathmandu on September 10 have been cancelled as the airport continues to remain closed. "We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates".
 
The Tata Group-owned airline operates a total of 12 flights to and from Kathmandu.
 
In a post on X, IndiGo said that following the extension of the airport closure in Kathmandu, all flights to and from the city will remain cancelled until 1800 hours on September 10.
 
"We fully understand the uncertainty this may cause and want to assure you that flexible options remain open. We continue to extend waivers on rescheduling and cancellations for travel to and from Kathmandu until September 12, applicable for bookings made on or before September 9.
 
"While operations are on hold, our teams are actively coordinating with the relevant authorities and remain fully prepared to restore services as soon as permissions are granted," the carrier said.
 
Air India Express cancelled its services to the Nepalese city on Wednesday.
 
"In view of the prevailing situation in Nepal, we are offering guests booked to travel to or from Nepal up to 17th September 2025, the support and flexibility to freely reschedule their journeys to any future travel date with a complete waiver of change fees or any fare difference.
 
Alternatively, guests who elect to cancel their bookings for these dates would receive a full refund to their original mode of payment or travel agent," the airline said in a statement.
 
Air India Express also said that its operations to and from Nepal remain unhindered beyond tomorrow.
 
SpiceJet, on Tuesday, said it was cancelling its flights connecting Kathmandu for Wednesday.
 
On Tuesday also, Indian airlines cancelled some of their flights connecting Kathmandu.
 
The Nepal Army on Wednesday imposed nationwide restrictive orders followed by a curfew to quell possible violence under the guise of protests, a day after Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned in the face of massive anti-government demonstrations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Nepalairlines

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

