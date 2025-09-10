Nepal airport to resume ops from 6 pm Wed; Indian airlines cancel flights

Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) has announced that it will resume services from Wednesday evening, 24 hours after closing its operations due to violent anti-government protests.

The announcement comes hours after the TIA authorities had earlier said the airport would remain closed until further notice following the massive violent protests across Nepal, leaving hundreds of foreign nationals stranded.

In a notice on Wednesday evening, the TIA management has asked the passengers concerned to contact their respective airline companies for re-confirmation (of their flights).

The flight operations would resume at 6 pm, the notice said. The decision to resume operations was made following a meeting of the airport's security committee on Wednesday, the notice said, adding, all domestic and international flights, which had been suspended since September 9, are now cleared to operate.

ALSO READ: Nepal Protests Live Updates Here Passengers have been advised to contact their respective airlines for updated flight schedules and to confirm ticket and baggage arrangements, newspaper The Himalayan Times said. The flight services at the airport were partially suspended in view of the protests on Tuesday after agitators tried to enter its premises. The Nepal Army on Wednesday imposed nationwide restrictive orders followed by a curfew to quell possible violence under the guise of protest, a day after deadly anti-government demonstrations forced Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation. The airport shutdown affected both domestic and international flights, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

We had closed the airport due to security reasons as we saw smoke in some areas surrounding the airport as well as parts of the runway, said Rinji Sherpa, spokesperson of the airport. ALSO READ: Mamata shifts stay to monitor Nepal situation amid network issues Airlines had advised travellers to stay in contact with their respective carriers for updates. The Nepal Army, in a statement, has asked the foreign nationals, who are stranded due to the current difficult situation to contact the nearest security post or security people for their rescue or any other help. It has also requested hotels, tourism entrepreneurs and related agencies concerned to provide necessary help to the needy foreign nationals.

The Hotel Association Nepal (HAN) on Wednesday urged all stakeholders to help create a tourist friendly environment for the movement of tourists. As the country is passing through a difficult situation and the airport remains closed, it is necessary to manage the stranded tourists, HAN said in a statement. HAN said that it has been coordinating with Nepal Tourism Board and Nepal Army for necessary management and facilitation of tourists. It also issued a hotline contact number 9851031495 for accommodation facilities to the stranded tourists. On Tuesday night, the Nepal Army took control of the airport after the agitators tried to enter its premises. Indian airlines