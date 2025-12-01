Home / World News / Nepal extends economic assistance of $200,000 to flood-hit Sri Lanka

Nepal extends economic assistance of $200,000 to flood-hit Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has been grappling with widespread flooding, landslides and infrastructure collapse triggered by Cyclone Ditwah

People use a boat to navigate a flooded street in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
People use a boat to navigate a flooded street in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 1:34 PM IST
Nepal has extended an economic aid of $200,000 for relief and rescue operations in flood-hit Sri Lanka, underlining that it stands firmly with the island nation in this difficult time.

Sri Lanka has been grappling with widespread flooding, landslides and infrastructure collapse triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, leaving several districts isolated and severely straining the country's disaster-response capacity.

As of Sunday, 334 people have been killed, with 370 missing, in catastrophic floods and landslides caused by extreme weather conditions since November 16.

"As a gesture of solidarity, the Government of Nepal has decided to extend an assistance of USD 2,00,000 for the relief and recovery operations," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Sunday.

Acknowledging the close bilateral ties with Sri Lanka, the ministry said Kathmandu stands firmly with Colombo in this difficult time.

"The Government of Nepal offers its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for swift and complete recovery to the injured," the release said, adding that Kathmandu remain confident in the resilience and strength of the people of Sri Lanka as they recover and rebuild from this tragedy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Nepalsri lankaFloods

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

