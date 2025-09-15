Home / World News / Sudan Gurung's group demands PM Karki's resignation over cabinet picks

Sudan Gurung's group demands PM Karki's resignation over cabinet picks

A group led by Sudan Gurung protested in Baluwatar, Kathmandu, opposing Om Prakash Aryal's appointment as Home Minister and accusing PM Sushila Karki of ignoring their concerns

Sudan Gurung, Nepal protest
Gurung warned that if their concerns were ignored, they would 'throw everyone out'. Image: Reuters
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 12:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A faction of the Gen Z group led by Sudan Gurung in Nepal has demanded the resignation of interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki. Expressing dissatisfaction over ministerial appointments, the group staged a protest at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar on Sunday night, reported Nepal’s digital magazine Setopati. Protestors chanted slogans, calling on Karki to step down.
 

Unhappy over Aryal’s appointment 

According to the demonstrators in Baluwatar, Kathmandu, the cabinet expansion was carried out without consulting them. Gurung’s group objected particularly to Om Prakash Aryal’s appointment as Home Minister. Gurung warned that if their concerns were ignored, they would “throw everyone out.”
 
He claimed the Gen Z movement was responsible for bringing the current government to power and insisted no one could stop them. “If we come back to the streets, no one can stop us. We will rip them out from where we put them,” Gurung said. Referring to Aryal, he said, “Om Prakash Aryal, the lawyer, he’s making himself Home Minister from inside!” reported Setopati.
 

PM Karki inducts three new ministers 

On Sunday, the very day she assumed office, PM Karki appointed advocate and rights activist Om Prakash Aryal as Minister for Home Affairs as well as Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs. The other two ministers inducted were Rameshwor Khanal, who will head the Finance Ministry, and Kulman Ghising, former managing director of the Nepal Electricity Authority, who will lead the Energy Ministry.
 
The newly appointed ministers are scheduled to take the oath of office and secrecy at the President’s Office at Sheetal Niwas in the Maharajgunj area of Kathmandu today, reported PTI.
 

Background to Gen Z’s agitation 

The agitation led by the ‘Gen Z’ group erupted on September 8 over a government ban on social media and quickly grew into a broader campaign against corruption and what protestors described as the political class’s apathy. A day later, on September 9, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned after hundreds of agitators stormed his office, demanding accountability for the deaths of at least 19 people in police action during the unrest.
 
Amid the turmoil, former chief justice Sushila Karki was appointed Prime Minister on September 12 at the recommendation of the agitating Gen Z group. She now heads a caretaker government mandated to conduct fresh elections on March 5, 2026, ending days of political uncertainty triggered by Oli’s resignation.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Marcos Jr backs outrage over corruption, says protests should be peaceful

King Charles III to use tiara diplomacy as UK prepares for Trump's visit

Trump calls Qatar 'a great ally', warns Netanyahu to act with caution

Trump's fondness for UK royalty offers Starmer a chance to boost ties

Losing steam: China's economic slowdown deepens in key August indicators

Topics :NepalProtestcorruptionBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story