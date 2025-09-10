Nepal GenZ protest: Ex-CJI may be interim PM; Army imposes curfew

Nepal’s former chief justice Sushila Karki, Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah, and former electricity board head Kulman Ghising are among the names being considered by the protesting ‘Gen Z’ group to lead an interim government, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday.

The Himalayan nation has been on the boil over the past few days, rocked by youth-led protests over corruption, rising unemployment, and a temporary social media ban imposed by the government that acted as the proverbial spark. Ironically, as the demonstrations turned violent, protestors set fire to multiple ministers' house, the Parliament building and the Supreme Court, besides various non-governmental properties. The violent uprising left at least 25 people dead and many injured, including the wife of a former prime minister. A number of prison inmates are also reported to have escaped from jail and are at large.

The unchecked mayhem finally prompted the Army to come out of its barracks into the streets. On Wednesday, the military imposed a nationwide curfew, and conducted night patrols to avoid any more rioting, even as it called for peace. Here are the latest developments from the Himalayan nation: In search of a new leader The search for a new prime minster continued in Nepal after Gen Z-led demonstrations forced former Prime Minister KP Oli to resign on Tuesday morning. Since then, the top political post in the country has remained vacant. According to a PTI report, the a group of leaders from the 'Gen Z' faction is currently holding discussions to finalise who will lead an interim government. Former chief justice Sushila Karki, Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah and former electricity board head Kulman Ghising are all in the fray.

Army imposes curfew In view of the absence of a PM, and widespread violence, the Nepal Army took charge on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, it ordered a nationwide curfew until 6 am, Thursday. In a statement, it said “various lawless individuals and groups” had infiltrated the movement. “In the name of movement, various lawless individuals and groups are still infiltrating and committing acts such as vandalism and arson, vandalism and violent attacks on individuals, and attempts to intimidate,” the statement read. The Army is also reported to be cracking down on looting and prison escapes. Death toll rises

At least 25 people, including three policemen, have been killed in the anti-government protests over the past two days, police and officials confirmed on Wednesday. Impact on transport and travel Stranded Indian nationals Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport resumed operation at 6 p.m. Wednesday, 24 hours after suspending operations due to the unrest. Earlier in the day, Indian airlines including Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo and SpiceJet cancelled flights to and from the Nepalese capital. The Delhi Transport Corporation also suspended its international bus service between Delhi and Kathmandu. Around 1,000 tourists are reported to be stranded in Nepal, according to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. "The government should protect the Indian tourists who are stranded in Nepal. Many people are at the airport, many are on roads and in hotels. I spoke to the foreign secretary yesterday, and he said that around 1,000 Indians stranded there will be brought back soon," Kharge said on Wednesday.

According to media reports, at least 112 tourists are from Maharashtra’s Thane district, 10 pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, and 14 from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district. Meanwhile, West Bengal police has also established a helpline to provide assistance to those trying to return to India via Panitanki or Pashupati check-posts. Helpline number: Mobile/Whatsapp: 9147889078/ Landline: 0354-2252057 On Tuesday, India also advised its citizens to defer travel to Nepal and stated that Indians stuck in Nepal should get in touch with its Embassy in Kathmandu. Indians who need assistance there can call the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, on the following numbers: