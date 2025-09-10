Home / World News / Fed chair Powell should make big rate cut now, says Donald Trump

Fed chair Powell should make big rate cut now, says Donald Trump

"Just out: No Inflation!!! Too Late must lower the RATE, BIG, right now. Powell is a total disaster, who doesn't have a clue!!!," Trump said in a post on Truth Social

US President Donald Trump
The post follows federal government data that showed U.S. producer prices slipped in August. | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 7:05 PM IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday reiterated his call for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to cut benchmark interest rates. 
"Just out: No Inflation!!! Too Late must lower the RATE, BIG, right now. Powell is a total disaster, who doesn't have a clue!!!," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. The post follows federal government data that showed U.S. producer prices slipped in August.

Topics :Donald TrumpUS Federal Reserve

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

